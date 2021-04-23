Latest News Editor's Choice


Future of iGaming industry

Today, online gambling field is recognized as one of the fastest-growing industry in the world. Due to research, the iGaming industry was worth approximately US$41.78 billion by the end of 2016 and just keep growing.

Online casino and betting world takes its beginning back in the 1990s. Some legendary software developing companies like Microgaming and NetEnt date back their launch. Early nineties were only the start of a new era of Internet world and IGaming gained full speed closer to 2010s.

During last years, this dynamic and fast changing business has become much more mature, and the hub of iGaming is not restricted to specifically anywhere in the world. Worth mentioning, the main headquarters are still located in Malta and Gibraltar in the United Kingdom.

As every other industry IGaming has its own trends and nowadays, in 2021, regulations and responsible gaming are some of the most discussed and hot topics for all the online gambling professionals and business owners.

Top trends in IGaming 2021:

1. Regulations

Player's protection has always been the most important topic in both online casino and online betting world. During recent years, the form and the rules of regulation has been changing and, today, markets are established and mature. Experienced players are used to face a certain quality level of customer care. It is a great time to pay attention to the smallest details and to make sure online gambling is a safe way of entertainment. Regulating bodies like Malta Gaming Authority or UKGC (the UK Gambling Commission) play a huge role in the industry and guide operators in compliance matters.

2. Personalisation

A lot of online casino sites facing a challenge of how to retain their customers. iGaming industry is going thorough significant shift when the approach becomes very personalized. Today gambling companies know everything about their players — demographics, age and even playing habits. This allows businesses to providers users with top-notch experience and work on smarter and more effective retention.

3. Gambling on smaller screens

The topic of playing on mobile has been around for quite a while now and it does not seem to fade away. Almost 70% in IGaming turnover is generated through smaller gadgets. The migration from desktop to mobile keeps happening and experience of the go becomes only better and more realistic. The future is a size of a palm of your hand!

4. Advanced Payment Methods

Things around us seem to become faster and faster every year. We have fast mobile devises, fast cars, and fast payment solutions. Nowadays, it takes only several minutes to make a deposit in an online casino. More and more sites accept e-wallets like PayPal, Skrill or Neteller. Some services act as a third party between customer's financial institutions and online gambling site. Now, it is a matter of only several minutes to play at Interac casino Canada. Worth saying, some of those payment methods apply fees.
Another way how players all over the globe tend to judge the advance of the best casino sites is how different forms of cryptocurrency can be used.

Conclusion

Despite the strong regulations, the industry of online gambling seems to only be benefiting from the increased market share. Online betting and casino sites personalize their business and deliver their players exactly what they want in a very fast matter. Over the last decade the industry has faced a rapid grows, which is only expanding due to modern technologies and data.
