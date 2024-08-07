Latest News Editor's Choice


Virtual Reality Casinos Could Be Global Entertainment Zones for People of All Nationalities

by Staff Reporter
10 hrs ago
One of the best things about the internet has been the way it has broken down borders and created a global society. The online world allows people from all nationalities, from the UK to Zimbabwe, to occupy the same spaces.

The online casino industry attracts players from all over the world, with many people enjoying the same types of game. If the iGaming industry moves into virtual reality, it could allow all these players to mingle with one another in digital casino settings.



Live Casino Could Be Stepping Stone to VR Casinos

Ever since the early days of online casinos, developers have been trying to recreate the real-world gambling house experience online. The latest advancement in this regard has been live streaming, which is now one of the most popular ways to play.

The online casino at Paddy Power Games has countless live-streamed games for players to choose from now. These include twists on classic table games like Quantum Roulette, to newfangled game show-inspired offerings like Paddy’s Mansion Heist.

Live-streamed casino offerings give players a sense that they are sitting in a real-world casino opposite a dealer. However, it’s still noticeable that there’s a screen separating the player and the croupier. VR could be the next major development in this regard, as it would up the immersion levels massively. It would also allow players to see other people around them playing the same games, just as they would in a physical casino scenario.

Developers Already Working on VR Products

The top studios in the business like to ensure that they are ready to pounce on new tech developments when they go mainstream, and some already started gearing up for VR when it first emerged in 2016. Mixed notes how the tech was growing at the time, and how many major companies tried to prepare for it.

Microgaming, the company responsible for the first-ever online casino software, showcased VR Roulette and highlighted the potential for fantasy-style offerings using the technology. However, due to the VR boom never actually coming to fruition, the game didn’t make it to online casinos.

In the years since then, live streaming has become one of the most popular ways of playing. Therefore, there’s a good chance that new visions of VR casino products will aim to integrate this as well.

VR Casinos Will Break Down Borders

VR is still in its early stages, but MoneyWeek expects it to blow up soon. The current state of the technology is rudimentary, but the visuals and haptic features are going to improve rapidly over the next few decades.



This could potentially lead to VR casino games that use live streaming, meaning that players can sit and play games with one another. A Zimbabwean player could log on from their home and play alongside someone from Ireland or the USA. This will lead to new social opportunities, and make the online world feel even more like a global setting.

Online casinos already attract people from all over the world, but they currently feel like a single-player experience. If VR is integrated into these sites, it could allow players to feel as though they are playing the games alongside other people of varying nationalities.



Source - Byo24News

