DStv working on streaming-only package

by Staff reporter
02 May 2018
DStv is developing a streaming-only version of the service, MultiChoice South Africa CEO Calvo Mawela told MyBroadband.

This comes after MultiChoice CEO Mark Rayner said at the start of 2017 that DStv will definitely have a streaming service in the future - the only question was when.

Mawela said they have taken significant strides towards offering a streaming-only package, but there are obstacles to overcome.

He said their biggest obstacle was not sports broadcasting rights, but securing the streaming rights for all the entertainment content they offer on their existing DStv packages.

MultiChoice was able to secure the last of these rights in 2018, making it possible for DStv Now to offer live streaming of every channel included in the DStv Premium package.

DStv Now is an app available on Android and iOS, and via a web browser, which lets DStv subscribers view their package's respective content online.

Source - MyBroadband

