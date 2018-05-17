Latest News Editor's Choice


Online gambling in South Africa in relation to the rest of the world

by Simbarashe Sithole
Online gambling and sports betting has become a favourite pastime of many people all over the world. One of the main concerns for many is the legality of participating in online gambling. There are different laws that govern casinos online depending on where you are based. In some countries it is permitted, in some it is not. Most online casinos have licensing in countries such as Gibraltar and Curacao. Online casinos can obtain licensing from these countries and operate worldwide. Since the operation is through the internet, anyone anywhere in the world is allowed to participate.

If you're located in South Africa, you will likely have access to many online gambling and sports betting sites as well. The question is, is it legal to participate in any of them? The simple answer to this is yes. As long as the online casino you are participating in has proper licensing such as Tropicana Casino. South Africa also has the National Gambling board which is responsible for regulating and operating all permissible types of gambling activities within the country. Some examples include land-based casinos, lotteries, and gaming machines in licensed locations.

With any online gambling activity especially if the site of located offshore, it is important to consider some safety precautions. In general, online betting is considered safe but there has been some incidents where shady sites took off with the money their participants have deposited. How do you avoid this?

Checking Site Legitimacy
This can be a bit tricky because some operators may falsify information. Nevertheless, it helps if you check the website for licensing and certificates. Check if the website has contact information which includes an address and phone number. It would be a plus if they have a working customer support. Contact them and see if they respond to your query. If they do, this is a good sign which means it is likely a reputable operation. You should also find out how long the site has been in operation. The longer the operation, the better.

Check the Level of Security
Certainly if you are participating in online gambling, you will be depositing money for wagers. This poses a security risk especially if you will be using your banking information. Before making a deposit, you should also check the security measures on the website. The website should at least have Transport Layer Security and Secure Socket Layer protocols to prevent hackers from phishing or stealing any important information.

If possible, play only using secure servers and don't use public internet connections. Your privacy and security is paramount when gambling online. Another tip for online bettors is to check for customer reviews. There are a lot of them out there! You are likely to find helpful information regarding an online gambling site you are looking to sign up with. Customer reviews have valuable insights to give you an idea on what to expect. Overall, this is a safe and enjoyable activity enjoyed by many people across the world and there is nothing for you to worry about.
