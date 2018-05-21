Zimbabwe embarks on broadband connectivity upgrade

Technology / Internet

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE'S sole fixed telephone operator, TelOne, has embarked on converged network upgrade aimed at enabling customers realise faster broadband connectivity.The state-owned fibre-optic operator said the exercise would ensure customers enjoyed faster video and telephone conferencing calls.Among other benefits include Interactive Voice Response Services (IVRS), toll-free services, internet television and prepared billing.Clients are anticipated to enjoy faster internet speeds.Meanwhile, TelOne, in a statement, said the new area codes and telephone numbers, which culminate from the ongoing network modernisation have come into effect in many exchanges around the country."While these numbers will mostly run concurrently with the old numbers for the convenience of the clients, at least five areas are already running fully under the new area codes and numbers," the statement read.