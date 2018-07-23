Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Internet

How to Promote Your Website for Free

by Agencies
2 hrs ago | Views
Image: Pixabay.com
You might have the prettiest, the most responsive website in the world, and the best products can be bought there, but it won't bring in any profit if nobody knows how to find it. You can promote it through AdWords and Facebook Ads, but you're just starting out and you don't want to spend money on something you're not familiar with. Or perhaps, you want to start it off immediately from where you're sitting.

Fortunately, there are many ways to start promoting your website for free, either through other websites or on social media.

Create Facebook and Twitter accounts

One of the first things you can do is to set up social media accounts for your website. Facebook and Twitter are completely free unless you want to run ads on them, so there is just no excuse to not have accounts for your website. You can worry about the content later because the important part here is to edit the "about" sections of the account and to add a link to your website. These will allow Google to find your website and start you off on search engine optimisation (SEO).

Write a blog on your website

Aside from providing you additional links to your website (which also helps with your SEO), blog articles are something that you can easily share on your social media accounts. If your articles are relevant or helpful enough, people will share them with other people, which will start the traffic rolling. Make sure to write regularly, say, around two to three articles per week.

Use an email signature

Let people know indirectly that you have a new website. Add your business logo, links to social media accounts, and most especially a link to your website in your signature. It acts as a virtual calling card and will also contribute to traffic on your website from interested readers. A good practice is to use a small graphic which contains all the info, supported by text links at the bottom containing the same information in case the image fails to load on the receiver's end.

Have an SEO-friendly web design

These days, SEO is no longer simply about having many links to your website. Regardless of if the links come from established, authoritative websites or if they're from smaller blogs of friends, if Google deems your website hard to navigate on all devices, you may not get the top ranking in search results. Appearing on top of search results is the end goal of SEO, but the rules keep evolving. Right now, the rules include website usability – the easier to use your website is, the better it will rank. If you do not have a website yet, or if you're overhauling your current one, consider hiring a company that does website design in Oxford so that you will not need to study all the new SEO rules by yourself, but will end with an SEO-friendly website right from the start.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies
More on: #SEO, #Website, #AdWords

Comments

House to rent

On sale is mazda bongo

Mini bus for sale

House to rent

School furniture on sale

Computer programs for tracking sales

Gates on sale

Gates on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

5 hrs ago | 2016 Views

BREAKING: Grace Mugabe's diplomatic immunity 'unconstitutional'

35 secs ago | 2 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa on Zimbabwe election

11 mins ago | 20 Views

Solemn faces greeted Mnangagwa as he arrived to vote

14 mins ago | 90 Views

WATCH: Coca Cola promoting Zimbabwe

24 mins ago | 130 Views

ZEC fixes ballot paper anomaly after aspiring legislator's protest

37 mins ago | 569 Views

Zimbabwe elections significant for the region and beyond

37 mins ago | 148 Views

ZTV not giving minute by minute voting updates

39 mins ago | 288 Views

ZESN Update On Voting Process

39 mins ago | 409 Views

Africa need to invest a lot in voter education

43 mins ago | 60 Views

WATCH: Chamisa comments on Mugabe's statement

46 mins ago | 652 Views

Court orders ZEC to release updated final voters' roll to CSU

60 mins ago | 582 Views

Mnangagwa tweets, 'the voice of the people is the voice of God'

1 hr ago | 332 Views

Chamisa says 'victory is certain' as he casts vote

1 hr ago | 404 Views

'Chamisa no longer 'eligible' for runoff, says Mnangagwa's spokesperson

1 hr ago | 3543 Views

A Message from the Zimbabwean worker: Vote ED

1 hr ago | 406 Views

Bulawayo voting going at a snail's pace

2 hrs ago | 609 Views

Dabengwa says, 'It's a great day for Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mnangagwa casts his vote

2 hrs ago | 1242 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

3 hrs ago | 2125 Views

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

3 hrs ago | 2440 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

4 hrs ago | 3768 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

4 hrs ago | 683 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

4 hrs ago | 431 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

4 hrs ago | 439 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

4 hrs ago | 873 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

5 hrs ago | 282 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

5 hrs ago | 539 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

5 hrs ago | 560 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

5 hrs ago | 3120 Views

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

Today's election a confidence booster says business group

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Let the people speak

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mugabe 'officially' endorsed Chamisa, will not vote for Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Gaddafi's son languishes in Harare Remand Prison

5 hrs ago | 990 Views

Promoting savings culture in Zimbabwe indispensable

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Hwange Colliery denies workers election holiday

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

It's Chamisa's day

5 hrs ago | 366 Views

'Zec has failed transparency test'

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Parastatals need clear vision to succeed: Mbigi

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets conditions for GNU

5 hrs ago | 801 Views

'Today's poll key to Zimbabwe's future'

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

73 cops promoted

5 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chamisa in deep end over Mugabe?

5 hrs ago | 288 Views

'Dodgy' election survey predicts Mnangagwa win?

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chiwenga launches $1,2bn convention centre in Victoria Falls

5 hrs ago | 143 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days