Technology / Internet
How to Promote Your Website for Free
2 hrs ago | Views
Image: Pixabay.com
You might have the prettiest, the most responsive website in the world, and the best products can be bought there, but it won't bring in any profit if nobody knows how to find it. You can promote it through AdWords and Facebook Ads, but you're just starting out and you don't want to spend money on something you're not familiar with. Or perhaps, you want to start it off immediately from where you're sitting.
Fortunately, there are many ways to start promoting your website for free, either through other websites or on social media.
Create Facebook and Twitter accounts
One of the first things you can do is to set up social media accounts for your website. Facebook and Twitter are completely free unless you want to run ads on them, so there is just no excuse to not have accounts for your website. You can worry about the content later because the important part here is to edit the "about" sections of the account and to add a link to your website. These will allow Google to find your website and start you off on search engine optimisation (SEO).
Write a blog on your website
Aside from providing you additional links to your website (which also helps with your SEO), blog articles are something that you can easily share on your social media accounts. If your articles are relevant or helpful enough, people will share them with other people, which will start the traffic rolling. Make sure to write regularly, say, around two to three articles per week.
Use an email signature
Let people know indirectly that you have a new website. Add your business logo, links to social media accounts, and most especially a link to your website in your signature. It acts as a virtual calling card and will also contribute to traffic on your website from interested readers. A good practice is to use a small graphic which contains all the info, supported by text links at the bottom containing the same information in case the image fails to load on the receiver's end.
Have an SEO-friendly web design
These days, SEO is no longer simply about having many links to your website. Regardless of if the links come from established, authoritative websites or if they're from smaller blogs of friends, if Google deems your website hard to navigate on all devices, you may not get the top ranking in search results. Appearing on top of search results is the end goal of SEO, but the rules keep evolving. Right now, the rules include website usability – the easier to use your website is, the better it will rank. If you do not have a website yet, or if you're overhauling your current one, consider hiring a company that does website design in Oxford so that you will not need to study all the new SEO rules by yourself, but will end with an SEO-friendly website right from the start.
Fortunately, there are many ways to start promoting your website for free, either through other websites or on social media.
Create Facebook and Twitter accounts
One of the first things you can do is to set up social media accounts for your website. Facebook and Twitter are completely free unless you want to run ads on them, so there is just no excuse to not have accounts for your website. You can worry about the content later because the important part here is to edit the "about" sections of the account and to add a link to your website. These will allow Google to find your website and start you off on search engine optimisation (SEO).
Write a blog on your website
Aside from providing you additional links to your website (which also helps with your SEO), blog articles are something that you can easily share on your social media accounts. If your articles are relevant or helpful enough, people will share them with other people, which will start the traffic rolling. Make sure to write regularly, say, around two to three articles per week.
Use an email signature
Let people know indirectly that you have a new website. Add your business logo, links to social media accounts, and most especially a link to your website in your signature. It acts as a virtual calling card and will also contribute to traffic on your website from interested readers. A good practice is to use a small graphic which contains all the info, supported by text links at the bottom containing the same information in case the image fails to load on the receiver's end.
Have an SEO-friendly web design
These days, SEO is no longer simply about having many links to your website. Regardless of if the links come from established, authoritative websites or if they're from smaller blogs of friends, if Google deems your website hard to navigate on all devices, you may not get the top ranking in search results. Appearing on top of search results is the end goal of SEO, but the rules keep evolving. Right now, the rules include website usability – the easier to use your website is, the better it will rank. If you do not have a website yet, or if you're overhauling your current one, consider hiring a company that does website design in Oxford so that you will not need to study all the new SEO rules by yourself, but will end with an SEO-friendly website right from the start.
Source - Agencies