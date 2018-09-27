Technology / Internet
TelOne confirms voice and internet outage
27 Sep 2018 at 18:25hrs | Views
TelOne, the government-owned fixed line telephone and internet provider, has acknowledged that its both voice and internet services are down in Borrowdale, Highlands and parts of Avondale.
In an update sent out on Twitter, TelOne apologised for the downtime which it attributed to 'a technical glitch'. The company also advised its clients that 'Our Engineers are on site working to restore service. It also promised to keep its clients updated.
