Technology / Internet
Potraz sets up Internet Protocol Version 6 Testbed
27 Sep 2018 at 18:28hrs | Views
The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has completed setting up a regional Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Testbed.
The Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) is a successor to the IPv4 the currently prevalent version of the Internet Protocol. IPv6 promises improvements over IPv4 in many ways namely the Quality-of-Service (QoS), security, mobility, auto-configuration and addressing.
Articles appeared first on Zim Techreview;
Source - zimtechreview.co.zw