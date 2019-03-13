Technology / Internet
The amazing history behind live casino games
13 Mar 2019
During the last decade, revolutionary new casino technology has made all the difference in the online casino industry. Someone came up with the idea to feed the so-called "social hunger" that casino aficionados experience while playing online casino games.
Society and Games
What does "social hunger" mean? Humans are, above all, social beings; as such, they require other humans in their lives. In other words, we are social animals longing for some company along the way.
Apart from other people, we also need entertainment in our lives, and this is where casino games come in. If they were a dish, they would be a perfect mix for satisfying our hunger for both entertainment and other people.
How so? When we play games such as roulette, crabs, poker or blackjack, our happiness levels are on the rise. That's not only because we are winning, but also because we enjoy playing games with other people. You have to admit that a solitary individual playing cards is a depressing image.
Land-Based to Online Transition
When the first online casino was up on the web, nobody paid attention to the social aspect of playing games, which is basically an integral part of the casino culture. We were thrilled with the idea of sitting in our comfortable chairs while laptops and desktop computers allowed us to entertain ourselves and put our luck to a test.
Nobody can deny the fact that we enjoyed slots, roulette, and other casino games from the comfort of our homes, just like nobody can deny that there was something missing! Something very important, maybe even essential to casino games — a human touch.
The transition from land-based casinos to online casinos was not a smooth one, as the majority of people preferred driving dozens of miles to reach their favorite land-based casino instead of accessing one with a couple of clicks on their computer.
Naturally, dozens of teams operating behind online casinos were looking for ways to incorporate the social factor into online casino games. It didn't take long for someone to shout "Eureka!" since live casinos were nothing less of a discovery compared to, say, the discovery of a lever in ancient Greece.
Higher bandwidth allowed casinos to put such an idea into practice, and, thus, the live casino was born, making this world a better place for casino lovers and feeding their social hunger with the full-flavored yummy scrummy finger-licking dish that it was.
The Live Casino Era
The first live casino appeared more than a decade ago when a couple of young and brave individuals decided to appear in front of a webcam, becoming pioneer live dealers who brought about a revolutionary change in the online casino industry.
Although people were not aware of live casinos at first, it didn't take them long to notice this powerful new way of entertainment that looked very inviting. "A live dealer inside my house, huh?" thought every online casino player ever as they navigated to the live casino section on their favorite online platform for playing casino games.
Suddenly, all casino platforms started accepting this novelty, being quite aware of the inevitable progress and change that live casinos would bring. Nowadays, they are basically everywhere. Therefore, players are able to try their favorite games and feel as if they were inside land-based casinos, surrounded by sounds of roulette balls clacking and slot machines clinking and ringing right through their speakers.
People even started using bonuses to test live casinos and enjoy human dealers while placing bets and flipping cards.
What Are Live Casinos Actually?
If you haven't had a chance to play games in a live casino, you should definitely consider doing that right now, especially if you like playing casino games.
Essentially, the live casino feature includes a live-streamed human dealer who interacts with online players just like dealers in land-based casinos do. They place your bets, spin the wheels, deal cards, and, most importantly, interact with you and keep you company.
It's not all about the dealer, though; software providers made exclusive software that basically enriches your live casino experience and helps you interact with the dealer. Sometimes, you are even allowed to tip the dealers!
The most popular live casino games at the moment are roulette, blackjack, and baccarat - these are usually considered the most "social" games of all. However, if you don't like table & card games, you can always switch to traditional online casinos and play thousands of online video slots instead.
