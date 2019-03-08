Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Internet

The most popular gaming genres

by Tech Reporter
22 hrs ago | Views
Even if gaming as we know it only got born recently, video games and an earlier form of gaming have been around for quite a while. The earliest form of gaming and gaming communities date as back as the 70s, the first arcade game called Pong released in 1971 representing the beginning since it allowed people to play video games as part of a community.

Since then, especially in the last decade, gaming experienced a lot of hype and development. Along with the development of more powerful and more accessible hardware components and PC setups, the software parts also a lot of experienced improvement. Even if the first video games for gaming consoles and computers represented a revolution thanks to their benefits, they are a mere beginning compared to what we have now.

To highlight all of the progress that gaming in general experienced, we prepared a list with some of the most popular gaming niches.

Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO)

Massively Multiplayer Online games are probably the most popular type of games since they always manage to attract a huge number of people in the same place, creating vibrant communities. MMOs are usually played by hundreds to even thousands of people at the same time, on the same server.

These games usually include a large open world filled with gaming opportunities, allowing people to compete against each other, or collaborate to defeat other players and conquer the server.

First-Person Shooter (FPS)

This gaming genre is one of the most popular in the world, right at the top with MMOs, probably thanks to the fact that it allows the players to experience the whole game from a first-person perspective. In this type of games, the player is in the center of the action, having to take part in gun combats against non-player characters or other real humans in online multiplayer games.

Some of the first games of this kind date as far back as the last century but, because the improvements in gaming technology, this type only experienced a lot of adoption in the last two decades.

Open World

Open world games can have similar features to the First-Person Shooter (FPS) ones since often, both games involve using guns or driving vehicles but, the first ones have some clear distinctions. Even if both Open World and FPS games follow a storyline involving missions and first-player perspectives, the FPS ones are more limited.

As the name suggests, in an Open World game, the character is able to explore the whole gaming universe whenever he wants, having the possibility to take breaks from completing missions and focusing on having fun in the open world.

Casino

Casino games and online gambling, in general, have always been liked by people since this kind of games can allow anybody to have a relaxing playing session, without having to spend hundreds of hours honing their skills. In fact, gambling is an activity that dates back centuries before video gaming, illustrating the longevity and attraction people have towards this gaming genre.

In an online casino, people are able to find a large variety of casino games, from the ones that require a higher skill level like poker, to the ones that anybody can play for fun like slots and roulette. Online casinos are usually highly-secured and encrypted places, ensuring the privacy of the players.

Because of the benefits of online gambling, people start migrating from playing these games in land-based casinos to playing them in the online ones, having the possibility to do it from the comfort of their homes, or while being in motion through their phones.

Adventure

The adventure games have the player as the protagonist, taking him into an adventure in a fictional realm. These games are usually single-player, focusing on a captivating story that the players can fully-experience, rather than incorporating mere action and explosions. As part of the narratives, these types of games often require the players to solve puzzles and challenges to further advance in the game and find out the end of the story.

Conclusion

Gaming experienced massive growth since its invention, the last decade especially being an incrementally important period in the evolution of this industry. Along with the massive development that this space experienced, games and gaming genres started becoming more and more complex, creating something for anybody, the genres mentioned above being just five examples.
Source - Byo24News

