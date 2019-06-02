Latest News Editor's Choice


Job hunting with the help of technology: A Guide

by Staff Reporter
Technological advances have impacted almost every segment of society. No surprise then that it's also made a significant difference when it comes to looking for employment. If you've recently reintroduced yourself to the job-hunting world, you're probably amazed at how things have changed. The amount and range of technologies out there make finding work and finding the right candidate much easier. However, knowing which tools are best for you and understanding the best ways to use them can be a little more challenging. Here are four of the ways you can enhance your job search.

Social Media

If you don't know all there is to know about social media, it's time to learn. It's one skill employers expect of you. It's also a common tool for them to use when deciding on likely candidates for a job. An ever-increasing number of them are going to look for you on Facebook, so make sure your profile is easily found. Also, look at the information you've got there and the posts you're sharing because it's very easy to do yourself a disservice. Aligning your social media profiles is an important part of selling yourself to any prospective employers.

Job Search Apps

Download a selection of job search apps for searching and applying on the go. Make sure your CV is readable on mobile devices. Gone are the days of combing through newspaper listings or being limited to using desktop websites. Now there is a varied selection of job-search apps to help you stay connected.

Software

There's plenty of help from companies such as My Perfect CV when it comes to building your CV and well as helping you understand how to write a cover letter. When you're applying for lots of different jobs, it's all too easy to lose track of where you are, but technology can come to the rescue. You don't need to worry about creating elaborate spreadsheets to help you stay organized. No more cutting and pasting or retyping details such as company names, hiring managers, and contact details. All it takes is a few quick clicks and important information can be saved using one of many administration tools.

LinkedIn Profile

Use your LinkedIn profile in the right way, and it'll go a long way in your job search. If you use it to its full potential, you'll have recruiters and hiring managers contacting you directly with offers of employment. To help make your profile stand out, look for keywords that are featured throughout your resume. Any niche or highly prized skills should be mentioned more than once. Companies use algorithms to trawl through LinkedIn users looking for the right employee and a few words and terms and going to ensure your profile appears at the top of any list.

Technology is being used more and more. Making good use of all the available tools will help you find the best roles, demonstrate your experience, and show why you're right for the role. It also helps employers and recruiters find you. 


Most Popular In 7 Days