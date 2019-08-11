Technology / Internet
Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019
Sometimes it feels that there are not enough hours in the day to complete all those different tasks we have set ourselves and this had led to most of us enjoying anything that is convenient and that makes our lives that little bit easier.
Over the last few decades or so and especially in the last 10 to 15 years the majority of us have bought ourselves a smartphone and as technology advanced so did the quality of the apps and games available over all the platforms.
This has led to many of us relying on our smartphones for so much more than keeping in touch. In fact, recent studies show us that many smartphone users would turn about and go home to collect their phone rather than go for a night out without it.
Not only do we source goods and services online, but increasingly we are sourcing our entertainment like YouTube, Netflix and Music Streams. We are also turning more towards our mobiles to play games.
Yet in all the wide variety of games that we can play online – one that has stood the test of time is the slot machine and online slots like Rainbow Riches are visited by massive amounts of traffic making it one of the most popular (if not the most popular) slots games to play.
Rainbow Riches is a progressive game which means that a little percentage of whatever is played is transferred over to the prize pool and some of the jackpots can be made up of life changing money. We have all heard the stories of someone playing just a few coins on a progressive game and landing the jackpot.
It's a wonderful thought – to win the jackpot – but it must not be forgotten that progressive games are also very exciting to play – the added excitement of maybe just maybe it's your lucky day is a bonus.
Usually in a progressive game the percentage is 10% that is offset and added to the progressive jackpot and the games usually have two types of jackpot, the primary and the secondary. Secondary jackpots are easier to win but because of this they are lower in value.
If you are thinking about playing a progressive game then do read some game reviews to get an idea of what the game is like and how other players ranked it. Remember that you have to play the maximum amount of coins to be in with a chance, and putting a little of your bank roll to one side to play the progressives is always a good idea.
