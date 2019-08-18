Technology / Internet
Top 10 teaching sites for kids
8 hrs ago | Views
The internet has had a major impact on the way people search for information, giving us access to a much wider spectrum of knowledge than was once the case.
The world-wide-web has undoubtedly proved to be a super resource for children, allowing them to engage in a great range online learning activities.
Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) websites are a great way to mix education and fun, helping kids widen their understanding of the world around them.
Studies have shown that children retain information much more easily from the internet as opposed to more traditional teaching methods.
The internet helps kids gain self-confidence and is creating a new generation of people who are technologically astute.
Knowing where to find the best teaching sites is a difficult task with so many to choose from, so read on as we bring you the top 10.
National Geographic Kids
National Geographic is a name synonymous with learning and their children's website is an excellent educational resource.
The site contains brilliant photography and video, helping kids gain a greater understanding of the natural world.
Content about animals makes up a fair proportion of National Geographic Kids, giving youngsters loads of information about hundreds of different creatures.
With other learning resources like geology, planetary systems, geography, sports and travel, this is one of the best STEM websites for kids on the internet.
NASA Space Place
NASA Space Place does exactly what it says on the tin by providing a platform for kids to discover information about the universe.
The site aims to enhance upper-elementary-aged kids' learning of space and Earth science through fun games, activities, articles and short videos.
The material is available in both English and Spanish, widening accessibility to millions of people across the world.
NASA Space Place boasts an extremely user-friendly design that will provides hours and hours of online fun and education for kids.
STEM Works Activities
STEM Works Activities is a kid-friendly section of the STEMWORKS site that focuses on a wide variety of topics including extreme weather, robotics, space and the animal kingdom.
The site contains a mix of unique material and aggregated content that provides kids with a one-stop shop they can use for school projects, activities and more.
Stem Works Activities was first set-up as a blog back in 2011, but has since grown into a community who help the site grow by submitting feedback and making recommendations.
The portal supports volunteers that are working in their local communities to increase STEM skills amongst youngsters.
Exploratorium
Based on the famous San Francisco museum of the same name, Exploratorium is a science-based site covering a wide range of subjects.The site contains hundreds of different videos, activities and other resources that appeal to kids of all ages and adults too.
There are a plethora of sub-sections on the site that provide a wealth of information designed to expand your science knowledge.
Exploratorium is has also been fully-optimised to work on Android and iOS devices, making it a great way to keep kids occupied when travelling or on holiday.
Code
Backed by giant organisations like Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft, Code is an educational site that teaches kids the mechanics of how a website is powered.
From building worlds on Minecraft to how to make a Dance Party, the site is a great educational resource for kids and teachers alike.
Code's vision is to give every student in every school the opportunity to learn computer sciences such as biology, chemistry and more.
It currently provides the leading curriculum for K-12 computer science in the largest school districts in the United States.
Funology
Funology professes to offer the perfect cure for boredom and it is fair to say the site's content backs up hat lofty claim.
There are a vast array of fun activities on the site across numerous categories including science, recipes, crafts, trivia, games and more.
The experiments section of the site is particularly useful, providing kids and adults with an excellent way to spend time together while learning,
The site is easy to navigate and is undoubtedly one of the best STEM resources around – boredom is now a thing of the past!
How Stuff Works
Most kids are inquisitive when it comes to understanding how stuff works and this is the perfect site to satisfy their curious nature.
Having been online for over 20 years, How Stuff Works has mushroomed into one of the most popular learning resources on the web.
The science section on the site is particularly kid-friendly, allowing youngsters to explore space, life sciences, innovation and more.
The majority of the content on How Stuff Works has been well-researched, while regular podcasts add to the overall feel of quality on the site.
EPA Students
EPA Students is an educational site that focuses on teaching people about environmental issues around the world.
The kids section is designed to support homework projects and contains useful videos, quizzes, games and lots more.
The games investigate issues such as pollution, migration, climate change, health and energy which are all presented in a kid-friendly manner.
All of the resources on EPA Students are free to access and provide children with endless hours of online educational fun.
Science Buddies
Science Buddies is an award-winning site designed to bring students, teachers and parents together in the circle of learning.
There are loads of project ideas across the science spectrum including microbiology, physics, food science and more.
The site features personalised learning tools backed up by more than 15,000 pages of scientist-developed subject matter including research-backed experiments.
There is also a useful ‘Ask an Expert' section that gives kids the opportunity to interact with volunteer scientists who are willing to share their expertise.
NOVA
NOVA is a hugely popular science series that has aired on American prime-time television for over 40 years.
The site that supports the series has become the go-to science resource for many people, effectively creating a massive community of like-minded individuals.
Although NOVA is open to all ages, much of the content featured on the site is suitable for kids of all ages.
Topics include technology, space, flight and engineering, all of which are backed up by classic episodes from the NOVA archives.
The world-wide-web has undoubtedly proved to be a super resource for children, allowing them to engage in a great range online learning activities.
Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) websites are a great way to mix education and fun, helping kids widen their understanding of the world around them.
Studies have shown that children retain information much more easily from the internet as opposed to more traditional teaching methods.
The internet helps kids gain self-confidence and is creating a new generation of people who are technologically astute.
Knowing where to find the best teaching sites is a difficult task with so many to choose from, so read on as we bring you the top 10.
National Geographic Kids
National Geographic is a name synonymous with learning and their children's website is an excellent educational resource.
The site contains brilliant photography and video, helping kids gain a greater understanding of the natural world.
Content about animals makes up a fair proportion of National Geographic Kids, giving youngsters loads of information about hundreds of different creatures.
With other learning resources like geology, planetary systems, geography, sports and travel, this is one of the best STEM websites for kids on the internet.
NASA Space Place
NASA Space Place does exactly what it says on the tin by providing a platform for kids to discover information about the universe.
The site aims to enhance upper-elementary-aged kids' learning of space and Earth science through fun games, activities, articles and short videos.
The material is available in both English and Spanish, widening accessibility to millions of people across the world.
NASA Space Place boasts an extremely user-friendly design that will provides hours and hours of online fun and education for kids.
STEM Works Activities
STEM Works Activities is a kid-friendly section of the STEMWORKS site that focuses on a wide variety of topics including extreme weather, robotics, space and the animal kingdom.
The site contains a mix of unique material and aggregated content that provides kids with a one-stop shop they can use for school projects, activities and more.
Stem Works Activities was first set-up as a blog back in 2011, but has since grown into a community who help the site grow by submitting feedback and making recommendations.
The portal supports volunteers that are working in their local communities to increase STEM skills amongst youngsters.
Exploratorium
Based on the famous San Francisco museum of the same name, Exploratorium is a science-based site covering a wide range of subjects.The site contains hundreds of different videos, activities and other resources that appeal to kids of all ages and adults too.
There are a plethora of sub-sections on the site that provide a wealth of information designed to expand your science knowledge.
Exploratorium is has also been fully-optimised to work on Android and iOS devices, making it a great way to keep kids occupied when travelling or on holiday.
Code
Backed by giant organisations like Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft, Code is an educational site that teaches kids the mechanics of how a website is powered.
Code's vision is to give every student in every school the opportunity to learn computer sciences such as biology, chemistry and more.
It currently provides the leading curriculum for K-12 computer science in the largest school districts in the United States.
Funology
Funology professes to offer the perfect cure for boredom and it is fair to say the site's content backs up hat lofty claim.
There are a vast array of fun activities on the site across numerous categories including science, recipes, crafts, trivia, games and more.
The experiments section of the site is particularly useful, providing kids and adults with an excellent way to spend time together while learning,
The site is easy to navigate and is undoubtedly one of the best STEM resources around – boredom is now a thing of the past!
How Stuff Works
Most kids are inquisitive when it comes to understanding how stuff works and this is the perfect site to satisfy their curious nature.
Having been online for over 20 years, How Stuff Works has mushroomed into one of the most popular learning resources on the web.
The science section on the site is particularly kid-friendly, allowing youngsters to explore space, life sciences, innovation and more.
The majority of the content on How Stuff Works has been well-researched, while regular podcasts add to the overall feel of quality on the site.
EPA Students
EPA Students is an educational site that focuses on teaching people about environmental issues around the world.
The kids section is designed to support homework projects and contains useful videos, quizzes, games and lots more.
The games investigate issues such as pollution, migration, climate change, health and energy which are all presented in a kid-friendly manner.
All of the resources on EPA Students are free to access and provide children with endless hours of online educational fun.
Science Buddies
Science Buddies is an award-winning site designed to bring students, teachers and parents together in the circle of learning.
There are loads of project ideas across the science spectrum including microbiology, physics, food science and more.
The site features personalised learning tools backed up by more than 15,000 pages of scientist-developed subject matter including research-backed experiments.
There is also a useful ‘Ask an Expert' section that gives kids the opportunity to interact with volunteer scientists who are willing to share their expertise.
NOVA
NOVA is a hugely popular science series that has aired on American prime-time television for over 40 years.
The site that supports the series has become the go-to science resource for many people, effectively creating a massive community of like-minded individuals.
Although NOVA is open to all ages, much of the content featured on the site is suitable for kids of all ages.
Topics include technology, space, flight and engineering, all of which are backed up by classic episodes from the NOVA archives.
Source - Byo24News