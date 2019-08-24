Technology / Internet
Why to choose e-wallets for online gambling?
Virtual payment methods are becoming more and more like the other gadgets we enjoy today, they come with advantages and disadvantages. The big difference is that a little inattention can cost you years of work and savings, not to mention identity theft, one of the biggest piracy in the online environment. When you make online transactions you need maximum security for both financial and personal data, and online e-wallets are the perfect solution. These virtual e-wallets cards are linked to your bank account and can be used for financial transactions, payments or withdrawals at online casinos in Japan (more information here).
Important information about e-wallets
Electronic wallets are nothing more than electronic cards linked to your bank account that help you make simple and quick online payments. Then what is the difference between an e-wallet and a credit / debit card and why should I use one?
E-wallet has two components, software and information. The software stores personal information, encrypts and provides security. The information component stores the user's details, name, address, bank details, etc. as soon as an account is created. When the user makes payments online using an electronic wallet, he must only enter the password and confirm the transaction, the e-wallet automatically filling in the necessary information.
How to open an account
Users who call an e-wallet have the ability to store multiple credit / debit cards on the e-wallet by entering bank account information. To be able to open an account and create your own wallet, you must first install the necessary software on your device, PC, or phone, and fill in the required forms with the required information. You can link multiple bank accounts to a single wallet, and saved data can be updated whenever you want. As soon as you open an account, you can start simple and fast secure transactions. Regardless of online banking, you will be required to fill in bank information, which is automatically filled in when you use an electronic wallet and all you have to do is confirm the transaction.
Commissions and what you should remember?
As with any other product, there are advantages and disadvantages when using an e-wallet, in which case are the fees for the services made. For the two e-wallets, Skrill and Neteller, there are 4 different fees, which you need to carefully look at before you open an account and use your services. The first perceived fee, which we will talk about, is the one for the money transfer, some may be charged 1%, as is the case with Skrill.
Analyze carefully the advantages and disadvantages of digital wallets before making a decision. They come with minus and plus, as with any other service used. One of the most realistic facilities that these e-wallets bring is the storage and linking of multiple bank accounts in one account that can be easily accessed from your PC or mobile device. You will not have to look for the 5 credit cards in your wallet, and especially, you will not have to remember your password for each card.
Source - Byo24News