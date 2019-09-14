Technology / Internet
Top 5 free online slots of the summer 2019
14 Sep 2019
Summer is a time of vacation, flowers, love and ... free online slots without registration! It's time to play and win!
This is not time for boredom, so in the games we have selected - you will not find a single primitive slot with boring graphics. You will find only beautiful and lovely online slot games which presented in best online casinos with no deposit bonuses.
DIVINE FORTUNE FROM NETENT
We will not trifle and immediately start with the progressive jackpot slot from NetEnt. The slot machine, elegant in terms of design, and has the beautiful themes of ancient Greek mythology which gives aesthetic pleasure, and also the opportunity to win one of three jackpots - small, large or mega.
Wait for wild symbols to appear on the reels, which not only replace all other symbols, but also trigger the function of falling wild spins. For this function, the game is awarded a place in our list - the wilds move down the reels and each movement of the wild gives a re-spin feature. If two such symbols appear in a row on the drum, they will fill the entire drum and will not stop rotating until they completely fall out of the playing field.
Each re-spin in Divine Fortune is worth its weight in gold, so at any moment gold reels can line up, opening you a bonus round and jackpots.
WILD TORO BY ELK STUDIOS
From divine beauty to Spanish passion. The next place in our summer list was awarded to the hot online Wild Toro slot thanks to its Walking Toro feature. If you get such a "Walking Toro" together with the symbol of a matador, then a bullfight will start on the reels: the bull will move, hitting all the matadors in its path and leaving wild symbols behind.
The confrontation between the bull and the matador on the reels in bright colors from Elk Studios will give you fresh emotions and fiery wins.
IMMORTAL ROMANCE FROM MICROGAMING
Summer is a time of love, which means we could not do on our list without the most romantic and no less winning slot from Microgaming.
Perhaps the slot machine with the most elaborate story of Immortal Romance and an excellent feature - The Chamber of Spins. In this very room of spins, a player can receive from 10 to 25 free spins, depending on the level of the game’s symbols on the reels and additional bonuses - multipliers, Rolling Reels (re-spins) and Wild Wine (distribution of wild symbols on the reels).
PINK ELEPHANTS FROM THUNDERKICK
Pink elephants, glowing peanuts and big wins. They could only meet in the wonderful game of Pink Elephants from Thunderkick.
The most unusual bonus of this slot is the sphere of pink elephants, which should be collected in the bonus round, because the accumulation of a certain amount of these symbols will trigger free spins. More pink elephants - more free spins!
BUTTERFLY STAXX FROM NETENT
Rounding out our list is the summer game of the Butterfly Staxx, personifying the transition from the caterpillar to the butterfly, from the spin to the win ...
An excellent metamorphosis can be observed in the special Butterfly Spins round, which starts when 3 scatter symbols drop onto the reels. In this round, only cocoons land on the drums, and if they are active, they turn into butterflies, which fly to the left drum, creating numerous winning combinations. Joy for the eyes and the wallet!
We hope you enjoy our summer slot list which will warm you during autumn holidays. Play games with unusual bonus features only in the best online casinos.
