What do we expect to see on the online casino market in 2020?
04 Dec 2019
Technology has transformed the gambling industry in the past two decades. The number of online casinos has soared since the early 2000s. Sportsbooks such as Betway offer a variety of online games to punters. New trends have emerged this year. Casinos use sophisticated software to protect the data and money of their clients. In this post, we discuss five things you will see in online casinos in 2020.
1. A Variety of Payment Options
Most modern online casinos allow punters to deposit money in their accounts through PayPal, credit cards and mobile payment. Even so, new payment options will emerge in 2020. They include Google Pay and Apple Pay. The number of gamers who prefer making cash transactions has significantly reduced in recent years. Some bookmakers allow punters to make online Blockchain payments.
2. Strict Gambling Regulations
The online gambling industry hasn't had clear regulations for long. Many European countries are concerned about the adverse effects of gambling on their citizens. There will be new regulations next year that will help them control the industry. For instance, the Netherlands will allow foreign gamers to wager in Dutch bookmakers. Governments need to regulate online casinos to ensure that they settle bets on time. Each casino will be required to apply for more licenses soon.
3. Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Many people cannot differentiate between Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Artificial Intelligence (AI) involves using computer systems to simulate human intelligence. Machine Learning (ML) entails using computer systems to perform challenging tasks. Next year, the Betway online casino will automate its services using AI and Machine Learning. Gamers can use the technology to analyze games and increase their chances of winning.
4. Augmented and Virtual Reality Casinos
Tech firms use virtual reality to simulate the real world. It will change the gambling industry in 2020. Some online casinos have used VR for a few years. It allows punters to play new slot games that are adapted to virtual reality. They include Virtual Reality poker. Each online casino will have to integrate augmented and virtual reality soon. It has great potential in gambling.
Game developers use Augmented Reality (AR) to create amazing virtual overlays with an artificial environment. They have used it to develop several games including the Pokemon Go that offer an exciting live gaming experience.
5. Blockchain Casinos
The Blockchain technology has transformed many industries of late. They include the business, health and transport sectors. Online casinos will use Bitcoin to store client data.
There are few Blockchain casinos now. But, they will increase next year. The casinos have decentralized systems that prevent them from manipulating data they get from customers. It will promote fairness in the industry since no one can alter the outcome of a sporting event. Besides, smart contracts will help gamers deposit and withdraw money fast. You won't have to enter personal data.
Each online casino strives to offer gamers an enjoyable gaming experience. Some betting firms offer welcome bonuses to new punters while others have VIP programs. Betway is one of the leading bookies in Europe. More Blockchain and virtual reality casinos will be established next year. Also, different countries might set new gambling regulations soon.
Source - Byo24News