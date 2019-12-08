Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Internet

Chiwenga's wife fights $700k damages claim by ex-husband

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Marry Chiwenga will defend a $700,000 damages claim filed by her ex-husband Shingayi Kaondera, who accuses her of forging his signature and deceiving a court to grant her a divorce.

Kaondera initiated the claim in July, just as the former model's marriage to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga hit the rocks.

ZimLive claims to have obtained the 36-year-old defence plea, in which she wonders why Kaondera, a retired footballer, waited nearly nine years to file the claim.

"The plaintiff (Kaondera) was not opposed to the order of divorce being granted on the terms granted otherwise he would not have waited for nine years to raise these false and malicious allegations," Marry Chiwenga says in her plea submitted to the High Court on November 14.

The couple's divorce was finalised in May 2011, just weeks before Marry, nee Mubaiwa, was customarily married to Chiwenga, then the commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Kaondera now says Chiwenga's marriage to Marry should never have happened because she obtained the divorce through deception.

The former national team midfielder said in his damages claim filed on July 15 that he was never served with divorce summons. His lawyers said he was in Cyprus at the time.

Marry, according to Kaondera, "fraudulently caused a return of service to be issued by the Deputy Sherriff at Harare falsely claiming that plaintiff (Kaondera) had been personally served with the summons on the 22nd of June at Harare."

"Further to that, defendant also fraudulently issued the Honourable Court a consent paper dated 7th July 2010 wherein the plaintiff's signature was forged. Plaintiff never entered into a consent paper with the defendant regarding the divorce proceedings," Kaondera's lawyers said.

They said Marry had also submitted before a judge "an affidavit of waiver which purported to have been deposed by the plaintiff." The signatures, the lawyers said, were forged.

Kaondera said the US$700,000 is "damages for a wrongful and fraudulent obtaining of an order of divorce and ancillary relief" which left him "impoverished".

He also claims Marry hung onto all their movable and immovable properties, as well as his clothes. He also claims he was not compensated for his contribution to a company called Latchelle (Private) Limited, which owned a boutique.

In her reply, Marry insists that Kaondera "freely and voluntarily" signed the consent paper and affidavit of waiver.

Marry says she has "no knowledge" of the company, Latchelle, which Kaondera says he sunk US$34,000 into. She also denies remaining with his clothes.

"The parties never acquired any immovable property during the subsistence of their marriage and there was therefore no immovable property to share. The parties agreed that each party would keep those moveable properties in each party's custody as his or her sole property," Marry is arguing through her lawyers, F.G. Gijima and Associates.

Incredibly, in a response to a request for further particulars by Marry's lawyers, Kaondera says he became aware of the divorce proceedings on March 8, 2018, "after perusing court papers at the Registrar of the High Court regarding the divorce matter."

The court is yet to give the two parties a date for a hearing.

Chiwenga has filed for divorce from Marry, who has also gone to court to block moves to evict her from a Borrowdale home they shared with their four children, including two from Marry's previous relationships.

It has been speculated that Chiwenga is encouraging the action by Kaondera, hoping it would void Marry's divorce and in turn confirm their subsequent marriage as irregular.



Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube stops beer price hike

18 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa closes door on multi-currency

29 mins ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa calls for dissidents in Zanu-PF to be 'flushed out'

50 mins ago | 169 Views

Schweppes stops producing Mazoe Orange Crush

59 mins ago | 232 Views

Dr Mazibisa dies

1 hr ago | 333 Views

Govt begins grain maize subsidy rollout

1 hr ago | 85 Views

'Nursing is a calling'

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Beitbridge Border Post ready for the influx

1 hr ago | 123 Views

VPN vs Proxy: Which One Should You Choose?

1 hr ago | 98 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Chief Ndiweni...withdraws car and allowances

2 hrs ago | 2845 Views

Ingutsheni Hospital getting early Christmas tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Police beat up people in Harare CBD

5 hrs ago | 4059 Views

Mnangagwa's Ndebele name revealed

6 hrs ago | 5969 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry joins ZANU PF?

6 hrs ago | 4418 Views

Court blocks construction of church on wetland

7 hrs ago | 1060 Views

General Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023 elections

7 hrs ago | 2241 Views

Mnangagwa brought soldiers to cabinet to intimidate G40

8 hrs ago | 4600 Views

Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1654 Views

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

8 hrs ago | 2177 Views

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

9 hrs ago | 527 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

10 hrs ago | 189 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

10 hrs ago | 770 Views

Fire burns woman and children

10 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

11 hrs ago | 2197 Views

Ball now in Mnangagwa, Chamisa Court

11 hrs ago | 3219 Views

Zimbabwe courts Botswana on anti-corruption drive

11 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mberengwa East MP torches storm

11 hrs ago | 1066 Views

'Air Zimbabwe to relaunch in 2020 with 5 planes'

11 hrs ago | 734 Views

Proposed Zimbabwe finance law threatens jobs

11 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $14 million on salaries

11 hrs ago | 883 Views

MDC UK province donates to Shurugwi villagers

11 hrs ago | 285 Views

3 bodies retrieved from disused mine

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

Hotels eject MDC MPs

11 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Zimbabwe must re-imagine the future

11 hrs ago | 150 Views

Jury still out on Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 375 Views

NRZ board defies Matiza over US$400 million deal

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zanu-PF revenue streams run dry

11 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zanu-PF banquet in deep sea of poverty

11 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh Zifa headache

11 hrs ago | 315 Views

Massive tender scam sucks in top officials

11 hrs ago | 548 Views

Strengthening the code of conduct for political parties

11 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mthuli Ncube's inflation hypocrisy baffling

11 hrs ago | 161 Views

Tendai Biti calls for an urgent dialogue with ZANU PF

11 hrs ago | 4301 Views

Zimbabwe faces a gloomy 2020

11 hrs ago | 598 Views

Relegation fight goes to the wire

11 hrs ago | 503 Views

9 die in separate accidents

11 hrs ago | 242 Views

Cops hunt for rapist burglar

11 hrs ago | 587 Views

Tsholotsho farmers urged to plant drought-resistant crops

11 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Victoria Falls flowing all year round'

11 hrs ago | 551 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days