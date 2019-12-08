Govt begins grain maize subsidy rollout

Technology / Internet

by Staff reporter

Government has commenced the roll-out of the subsidy programme on maize roller meal to registered grain millers.Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube said today that grain millers will be able to purchase maize grain from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) at $4000 per tonne.And to ensure efficient roll-out of the subsidy, grain millers are required to register with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce."Government is now rolling out the subsidy to all licenced grain maize millers, who are formally registered in terms of tax purposes, have Government Vendor Numbers and have been accessing grain for milling purposes through Grain Marketing Board."Grain millers will purchase maize grain from the GMB at a price of $4000/t as announced by Government on 5 December 2019," said Minister Ncube."All licenced grain millers including non- GMAZ members will be allowed to participate in the maize roller meal subsidy programme, given that not all grain millers are members of GMAZ."Participation in the programme will require registration with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce. Grain millers should provide details of their maize roller meal production capacity for verification. This should include schedules of grain purchases from GMB in 2019."