Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Internet

Dr Mazibisa dies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
VETERAN educationist and religious leader, Dr Robson Mazibisa Dube has died following a short illness.

He was 75.

Mazibisa was laid to rest at Solusi Cemetery, within the church's Solusi University and High School premises on Thursday.

He is known for being the director of all Seventh Day Adventist Church-run schools in the country from 2003 to 2012 and for his work as a pastor.

Mazibisa was born on December 27, 1943, being a second son to Dikwani Ben Mazibisa and Ndaba Ndlovu, of Tsholotsho under Chief Ngqoya.

He did his primary education at Mazibisa Primary School and attended Lower Gwelo Mission where he did his secondary education and trained as a teacher at the same institution.

Mazibisa taught across the country from 1965 to 1985 and later managed the Adventist schools in the Matabeleland region up to 1992.

He enrolled at Solusi University as a Student of Theology between 1993 and 1996. After his graduation he served as a Pastor in Bulawayo and later served as Registrar at Solusi University.

In 2003 Mazibisa was appointed Director of all Adventist Schools in Zimbabwe a position that he held until his retirement in 2012.

In a statement, the secretary for the Zimbabwe West Union Conference of the seventh Day Adventist Church, Pastor Nceku Msimanga described the late Mazibisa as a remarkable hardworker who had devoted his life to education, field work and the gospel.

He said the church and academic fraternity had lost a source of knowledge and an inspiration to the youth.

"While he was serving the Church in various positions, he advanced his studies in Masters up to Doctor of Philosophy (PhD with Unisa). Dr Mazibisa was a hard worker, mentor, lecturer, historian, administrator, scholar and a God-fearing man. He led students in class and field work in the country and across the SADC region," said Pastor Msimanga.

Hundreds of Mourners gathered for his send of at Selbourne Park Seventh Day Adventist church on Thursday, where different speakers expressed grief at the loss of the clergyman.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube stops beer price hike

18 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa closes door on multi-currency

29 mins ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa calls for dissidents in Zanu-PF to be 'flushed out'

50 mins ago | 169 Views

Schweppes stops producing Mazoe Orange Crush

59 mins ago | 232 Views

Govt begins grain maize subsidy rollout

1 hr ago | 85 Views

'Nursing is a calling'

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Chiwenga's wife fights $700k damages claim by ex-husband

1 hr ago | 258 Views

Beitbridge Border Post ready for the influx

1 hr ago | 123 Views

VPN vs Proxy: Which One Should You Choose?

1 hr ago | 98 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Chief Ndiweni...withdraws car and allowances

2 hrs ago | 2846 Views

Ingutsheni Hospital getting early Christmas tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Police beat up people in Harare CBD

5 hrs ago | 4059 Views

Mnangagwa's Ndebele name revealed

6 hrs ago | 5969 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry joins ZANU PF?

6 hrs ago | 4418 Views

Court blocks construction of church on wetland

7 hrs ago | 1060 Views

General Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023 elections

7 hrs ago | 2241 Views

Mnangagwa brought soldiers to cabinet to intimidate G40

8 hrs ago | 4600 Views

Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1654 Views

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

8 hrs ago | 2177 Views

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

9 hrs ago | 527 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

10 hrs ago | 189 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

10 hrs ago | 770 Views

Fire burns woman and children

10 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

11 hrs ago | 2197 Views

Ball now in Mnangagwa, Chamisa Court

11 hrs ago | 3219 Views

Zimbabwe courts Botswana on anti-corruption drive

11 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mberengwa East MP torches storm

11 hrs ago | 1066 Views

'Air Zimbabwe to relaunch in 2020 with 5 planes'

11 hrs ago | 734 Views

Proposed Zimbabwe finance law threatens jobs

11 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $14 million on salaries

11 hrs ago | 883 Views

MDC UK province donates to Shurugwi villagers

11 hrs ago | 285 Views

3 bodies retrieved from disused mine

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

Hotels eject MDC MPs

11 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Zimbabwe must re-imagine the future

11 hrs ago | 150 Views

Jury still out on Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 375 Views

NRZ board defies Matiza over US$400 million deal

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zanu-PF revenue streams run dry

11 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zanu-PF banquet in deep sea of poverty

11 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh Zifa headache

11 hrs ago | 315 Views

Massive tender scam sucks in top officials

11 hrs ago | 548 Views

Strengthening the code of conduct for political parties

11 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mthuli Ncube's inflation hypocrisy baffling

11 hrs ago | 161 Views

Tendai Biti calls for an urgent dialogue with ZANU PF

11 hrs ago | 4301 Views

Zimbabwe faces a gloomy 2020

11 hrs ago | 598 Views

Relegation fight goes to the wire

11 hrs ago | 503 Views

9 die in separate accidents

11 hrs ago | 242 Views

Cops hunt for rapist burglar

11 hrs ago | 587 Views

Tsholotsho farmers urged to plant drought-resistant crops

11 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Victoria Falls flowing all year round'

11 hrs ago | 551 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days