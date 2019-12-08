Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Internet

Schweppes stops producing Mazoe Orange Crush

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
LEADING beverages producer, Schweppes Zimbabwe has indefinitely stopped producing its flagship drink, Mazoe Orange Crush, as the company lacks foreign currency to pay a debt to its supplier of vital ingredients.

Schweppes Zimbabwe, according to some media reports, allegedly owes the Coca Cola Company in excess of US $10 million which has not been paid due to forex shortages prevailing in the country.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Schweppes commercial and public affairs director, Mrs Unaiswi Nyikadzino said the company was facing acute forex shortages and had not produced the drink for a while as they were unable to procure raw materials.

"We are not doing away with the product. We have no raw materials at the moment to produce the beverage owing to challenges in accessing foreign currency. We hope to address the issue soon," she said.

Mazoe Orange Crush, the flag-ship of the company's beverages, has been a mainstay of happy occasions in most households in the country and in the region for decades.

The beverage is already in short supply in the city with some shops that had it limiting quantities that customers could buy.  Others such as Oceans Supermarket in Bulawayo were charging as much as $60 for a two-litre bottle while the usual price across many shops has been $42.

Schweppes Zimbabwe Managing Director, Mr Charles Msipa told Chronicle yesterday that the company had failed to service a debt owed to Coca Cola Company, and last produced the beverage over two weeks ago.

He said a Mazoe-less festive season could not be ruled out as he was not certain when the company would be able to source forex.

"We have not been producing Mazoe Orange Crush for the past two weeks. It is true that we have a debt we owe to Coca Cola. We have not been able to pay as a result of the prevailing foreign currency shortages. We do source some money from the interbank but it often takes time and there is competition as there are many companies that would need the same service. So, accessing forex is just based on availability. While we do earn some forex from our exports, it is not enough to over our foreign currency requirement as we need to import about 50 percent of our raw materials including concentrates, packaging and other things," said Mr Msipa.

He said Schweppes was in talks with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and local banks to address the issue in the shortest possible time.

"The amount is not US $10 million but right now I am unable to disclose the exact figure that we owe.  However, we do owe this money and it must be paid. I am not sure of when our customers can expect to get the beverage on the shelves, it will only be subject to viability of forex.  However, a Mazoe-less festive season cannot be ruled out," he said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube stops beer price hike

22 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa closes door on multi-currency

32 mins ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa calls for dissidents in Zanu-PF to be 'flushed out'

54 mins ago | 192 Views

Dr Mazibisa dies

1 hr ago | 384 Views

Govt begins grain maize subsidy rollout

1 hr ago | 95 Views

'Nursing is a calling'

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Chiwenga's wife fights $700k damages claim by ex-husband

1 hr ago | 281 Views

Beitbridge Border Post ready for the influx

1 hr ago | 130 Views

VPN vs Proxy: Which One Should You Choose?

1 hr ago | 104 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Chief Ndiweni...withdraws car and allowances

2 hrs ago | 2891 Views

Ingutsheni Hospital getting early Christmas tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 413 Views

Police beat up people in Harare CBD

5 hrs ago | 4083 Views

Mnangagwa's Ndebele name revealed

6 hrs ago | 6004 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry joins ZANU PF?

6 hrs ago | 4435 Views

Court blocks construction of church on wetland

7 hrs ago | 1062 Views

General Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023 elections

7 hrs ago | 2245 Views

Mnangagwa brought soldiers to cabinet to intimidate G40

8 hrs ago | 4605 Views

Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1659 Views

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

8 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

10 hrs ago | 528 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

10 hrs ago | 189 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

10 hrs ago | 770 Views

Fire burns woman and children

10 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

11 hrs ago | 2204 Views

Ball now in Mnangagwa, Chamisa Court

11 hrs ago | 3219 Views

Zimbabwe courts Botswana on anti-corruption drive

11 hrs ago | 491 Views

Mberengwa East MP torches storm

11 hrs ago | 1067 Views

'Air Zimbabwe to relaunch in 2020 with 5 planes'

11 hrs ago | 736 Views

Proposed Zimbabwe finance law threatens jobs

11 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $14 million on salaries

11 hrs ago | 887 Views

MDC UK province donates to Shurugwi villagers

11 hrs ago | 285 Views

3 bodies retrieved from disused mine

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

Hotels eject MDC MPs

11 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Zimbabwe must re-imagine the future

11 hrs ago | 150 Views

Jury still out on Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 375 Views

NRZ board defies Matiza over US$400 million deal

11 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zanu-PF revenue streams run dry

11 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zanu-PF banquet in deep sea of poverty

11 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh Zifa headache

11 hrs ago | 317 Views

Massive tender scam sucks in top officials

11 hrs ago | 548 Views

Strengthening the code of conduct for political parties

11 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mthuli Ncube's inflation hypocrisy baffling

11 hrs ago | 161 Views

Tendai Biti calls for an urgent dialogue with ZANU PF

11 hrs ago | 4312 Views

Zimbabwe faces a gloomy 2020

11 hrs ago | 598 Views

Relegation fight goes to the wire

11 hrs ago | 504 Views

9 die in separate accidents

11 hrs ago | 242 Views

Cops hunt for rapist burglar

11 hrs ago | 588 Views

Tsholotsho farmers urged to plant drought-resistant crops

11 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Victoria Falls flowing all year round'

11 hrs ago | 551 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days