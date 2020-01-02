Applications and software for online casino 2020

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Stephen Jakes
The world of online casino platforms and applications is one of the most fiercely competitive sectors. Developers are looking for an edge to attempt to gain maximum market share which has led to many innovations in the space. In this article, I will talk about what the different gaming software providers are up to and what to expect throughout 2020.

1. Microgaming

Microgaming is one of the oldest and most trusted casino software developers in the business and are used by many of the top online casinos such as Unibet along with 32Red. One of the biggest reasons for their success has been their impressive slots library of games they have created. They include the record-breaking slots game Mega Moolah which holds the record for the highest jackpot payouts.

In recent years the company has had major success with its popular themed slots games which include one of the most popular of recent years "Game of Thrones". In 2020 expected to see a more similar slot titled along with releases of an updated version of their present portfolio.

2. NetEnt

NetEnt is one of the biggest success stories of the online casino industry and since been founded in 1996, it has experienced staggering growth. It is responsible for helping to revolutionize the online casino sector with its state of the art games library. It has the world's largest progressive jackpot machines libraries that include Mega Fortune.

The company has had a lot of recent success with its new 15-reel slot machine games that have amazing storylines attached to them. In their library, it includes the popular Jack Hammer and Gonzo's Quest which both have the best gameplay attached to them thanks to NetEnts innovative software. They also excel in live dealer games along with having an extensive table game choice. Many of the world's most popular online casinos such as Mr. Green as powered by NetEnt software.

3. Playtech

Playtech is one of the largest casino game developers in the world and has many offices worldwide. A lot of its recent success has been due to its partnership deal with Marvel. It has been one of the driving forces of growth for the company with slots titles such as The Fantastic Four along with Iron Man 2 were two of the most popular slots games of 2019.

It, not just slots games where the company excels as it has some of the best versions of poker, blackjack, roulette and other table games you will find. You will find their software powering many of the top brands that include Betfred and Paddy Power.

Final Thoughts

There are many other casino applications and software developers in the world and more are entering the space each year. Blockchain technology has brought new developers along with innovation to the sector so over the next few years expect the competition for market share to get even more competitive. This is great news for gamers it will drive innovation along with rewards as companies battle to gain the largest share of this multi-billion dollar industry.

