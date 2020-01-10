Technology / Internet
Transformational leaders are the bringers of change and drivers of tomorrow with an MBA
1 hr ago | Views
Unicaf, a leading online platform offering affordable higher education to underserved markets, in collaboration with University of Suffolk (UOS) UK, among other British universities, will offer a top-quality UoS MBA, which will be available to interested people in Africa, through the Unicaf scholarship. Specifically, this UK awarded MBA will be delivered through online–distance learning, in addition to a scholarship.
Prospective students will pay less of the programme tuition fees to obtain a top-quality British degree. The University of Suffolk (UoS) is responsible for approving the programme and ultimately awarding the degrees. Unicaf manages student enrolment, administration and delivery of the programme through the learning platform. The academic curricular covers the best modules essential for business leadership. The programme runs through a state-of-the-art Virtual Learning Environment (VLE).
Candidates who have completed the programme will be able to represent themselves and their organisations as transformational leaders in the local and global markets. Transformational leaders are the people who will drive the change that the market desires. Therefore, let's closely examine some of the qualities of transformational business leaders and how UoS can help.
Qualities of transformational business leaders and how an UoS MBA contributes to this
Leadership with vision
Transformational leaders lead with vision by setting a realistic and achievable goal for the organisation they represent. Accordingly, they set the vision and transfer it down to all the persons within the organisation. This is to enable them to align their activities towards the set vision.
They pass this vision down to their team members through effective communication, supervision, guide and inspiration. This is to ensure the team's commitment towards the vision. By getting the team members to share into the vision, transformational business leaders are able to achieve the set goals of the organisation and ensure consistency of the goal.
The University of Suffolk MBA is designed for those aspiring to key into senior management positions. It is also suitable for those seeking conversion from specialist fields to that of general business management and leadership. It is also intended for those with entrepreneurial objectives. The MBA prepares participants for early entry into positions with significant general management responsibilities, whilst developing a thorough understanding of the principal functional areas of management and leadership.
The key elements of the programme will significantly contribute to developing participants in becoming transformational business leaders.
Share collective team consciousness
Transformational leaders do not pilot the affairs of the organisation alone - they share a collective team consciousness and move with the team. At every point, they try to understand the individual and collective feelings of the team. They also ensure that there is a high level of team spirit. The organisational goal cannot be fully achieved if the right team spirit is not in place.
Essentially, transformational leaders are good HR managers. They study and monitor the atmosphere in the workplace, and see how to ensure that the right motivational atmosphere is in place. They are able to achieve this through effective interpersonal and organisational communication, organisational welfare, and other team bonding techniques. Transformational business leaders are good team drivers.
The fundamental nature, structure and system of an MBA help to build bonding and good team spirit. The grouping of students to solve collective problems is a common practice in MBA classes. They engage in group assignments, group task, among others. In addition, human resource management is another critical area of an MBA. Therefore, by completing the UoS MBA, candidates will have the qualities of a good HR manager. In addition, they will be capable of driving a dynamic team towards achieving organisational set goals.
Embracing new ideas
Transformational leaders often embrace new ideas and welcome individual opinions. They are flexible with ideas and change in order to achieve the overall vision of the organisation. Transformation may become stagnant when business leaders often force new ideas and changes. The concept of transformation itself comes with change, and change is mainly achieved through new ideas. Transformational business leaders know this, as a result, they work closely with the team and analyse key issues from various team member perspectives. Consequentially, transformational business leaders make intentional efforts to get new ideas from team members.
The UoS MBA stands on five keyframing objectives: plurality, advocacy, enterprise, responsibility and application.
There are many other qualities of a transformational leader, such as proactive leadership, risk-taking, tough decision making, and adaptability, among others. The UoS MBA programme is mainly designed around this concept for transformational leadership. Transformational leaders are essentially the bringers of change and drivers of tomorrow.
More about the University of Suffolk (UoS) UK, and the Unicaf partnership
The University of Suffolk is a transformational university, absorbing the best of UK university traditions and aligning them with a twenty-first-century audience and a modern world of employment and entrepreneurship. In addition, it is a distinctive, thriving academic community which makes a clear and immediate impact on students.
This unique partnership which offers innovative learning solutions and programmes will benefit many aspiring leaders who seek international higher education but with limited access due to funds.
The UoS is responsible for delivery of the degrees awarded, while Unicaf is responsible for student enrolment, administration, delivery of the programme, and the technology learning platform.
Unicaf Scholarship Application for a UoS MBA
Unicaf offers a scholarship to eligible African candidates who have applied for this MBA programme. Not only that these candidates will get a massive scholarship discount, but they will also enjoy the option to pay the tuition fees in. Essentially, the students can decide to spread the balance of their tuition fee. Thus, this will enable them to be able to work, earn, and fund their education for a British MBA degree. At the end of their study, the students will receive an MBA award directly from the University of Suffolk (UoS), UK. They can also request for an invitation letter from UoS for the graduation ceremony on the UK campus.
Application for the University of Suffolk (UK) MBA
Interested candidates for the University of Suffolk MBA can apply directly on the website here. Upon application, Unicaf student advisers will reach out to the applicants and guide them throughout the application process, and advise them further on the programme.
Okeke Vincent Chidozie (Entrepreneur, Writer & Digital Education Consultant)
Prospective students will pay less of the programme tuition fees to obtain a top-quality British degree. The University of Suffolk (UoS) is responsible for approving the programme and ultimately awarding the degrees. Unicaf manages student enrolment, administration and delivery of the programme through the learning platform. The academic curricular covers the best modules essential for business leadership. The programme runs through a state-of-the-art Virtual Learning Environment (VLE).
Candidates who have completed the programme will be able to represent themselves and their organisations as transformational leaders in the local and global markets. Transformational leaders are the people who will drive the change that the market desires. Therefore, let's closely examine some of the qualities of transformational business leaders and how UoS can help.
Qualities of transformational business leaders and how an UoS MBA contributes to this
Leadership with vision
Transformational leaders lead with vision by setting a realistic and achievable goal for the organisation they represent. Accordingly, they set the vision and transfer it down to all the persons within the organisation. This is to enable them to align their activities towards the set vision.
They pass this vision down to their team members through effective communication, supervision, guide and inspiration. This is to ensure the team's commitment towards the vision. By getting the team members to share into the vision, transformational business leaders are able to achieve the set goals of the organisation and ensure consistency of the goal.
The University of Suffolk MBA is designed for those aspiring to key into senior management positions. It is also suitable for those seeking conversion from specialist fields to that of general business management and leadership. It is also intended for those with entrepreneurial objectives. The MBA prepares participants for early entry into positions with significant general management responsibilities, whilst developing a thorough understanding of the principal functional areas of management and leadership.
The key elements of the programme will significantly contribute to developing participants in becoming transformational business leaders.
Share collective team consciousness
Transformational leaders do not pilot the affairs of the organisation alone - they share a collective team consciousness and move with the team. At every point, they try to understand the individual and collective feelings of the team. They also ensure that there is a high level of team spirit. The organisational goal cannot be fully achieved if the right team spirit is not in place.
Essentially, transformational leaders are good HR managers. They study and monitor the atmosphere in the workplace, and see how to ensure that the right motivational atmosphere is in place. They are able to achieve this through effective interpersonal and organisational communication, organisational welfare, and other team bonding techniques. Transformational business leaders are good team drivers.
Embracing new ideas
Transformational leaders often embrace new ideas and welcome individual opinions. They are flexible with ideas and change in order to achieve the overall vision of the organisation. Transformation may become stagnant when business leaders often force new ideas and changes. The concept of transformation itself comes with change, and change is mainly achieved through new ideas. Transformational business leaders know this, as a result, they work closely with the team and analyse key issues from various team member perspectives. Consequentially, transformational business leaders make intentional efforts to get new ideas from team members.
The UoS MBA stands on five keyframing objectives: plurality, advocacy, enterprise, responsibility and application.
There are many other qualities of a transformational leader, such as proactive leadership, risk-taking, tough decision making, and adaptability, among others. The UoS MBA programme is mainly designed around this concept for transformational leadership. Transformational leaders are essentially the bringers of change and drivers of tomorrow.
More about the University of Suffolk (UoS) UK, and the Unicaf partnership
The University of Suffolk is a transformational university, absorbing the best of UK university traditions and aligning them with a twenty-first-century audience and a modern world of employment and entrepreneurship. In addition, it is a distinctive, thriving academic community which makes a clear and immediate impact on students.
This unique partnership which offers innovative learning solutions and programmes will benefit many aspiring leaders who seek international higher education but with limited access due to funds.
The UoS is responsible for delivery of the degrees awarded, while Unicaf is responsible for student enrolment, administration, delivery of the programme, and the technology learning platform.
Unicaf Scholarship Application for a UoS MBA
Unicaf offers a scholarship to eligible African candidates who have applied for this MBA programme. Not only that these candidates will get a massive scholarship discount, but they will also enjoy the option to pay the tuition fees in. Essentially, the students can decide to spread the balance of their tuition fee. Thus, this will enable them to be able to work, earn, and fund their education for a British MBA degree. At the end of their study, the students will receive an MBA award directly from the University of Suffolk (UoS), UK. They can also request for an invitation letter from UoS for the graduation ceremony on the UK campus.
Application for the University of Suffolk (UK) MBA
Interested candidates for the University of Suffolk MBA can apply directly on the website here. Upon application, Unicaf student advisers will reach out to the applicants and guide them throughout the application process, and advise them further on the programme.
Okeke Vincent Chidozie (Entrepreneur, Writer & Digital Education Consultant)
Source - Okeke Vincent Chidozie