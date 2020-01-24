ZRP to recruit thousands General Duty Constables

Technology / Internet

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is set to recruit thousands of General Duty Constables following the recent amendment of its recruitment policy.In a statement Wednesday, the ZRP National spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi indicated the recruitment process would be carried out in all the country's 10 provinces from 17 February to 23 February."The Zimbabwe Republic Police will embark on a recruitment exercise for members of public who wish to train as General Duty Constables for March 2020 intake. This follows the recent amendment of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Recruitment Policy," reads the statement."In addition to a good remuneration, the Zimbabwe Republic Police offers, free uniforms, free medical and dental care, housing and transport allowances."Candidates should be aged between 18 to 22 years old and be in possession of a minimum of five Ordinary Level passes including; Mathematics, English Language and Science.In his statement, Nyathi warned members of the public to refrain from following fake adverts from social media platforms as well as individuals purporting to be members of the ZRP."Members of the public are warned against fake adverts from social media platforms as well as individuals purporting to be members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police who may dupe them of their hard earned cash under the pretext that they will be recruited into the police service."