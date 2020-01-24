Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Internet

ZRP to recruit thousands General Duty Constables

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is set to recruit thousands of General Duty Constables following the recent amendment of its recruitment policy.

In a statement Wednesday, the ZRP National spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi indicated the recruitment process would be carried out in all the country's 10 provinces from 17 February to 23 February.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police will embark on a recruitment exercise for members of public who wish to train as General Duty Constables for March 2020 intake. This follows the recent amendment of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Recruitment Policy," reads the statement.

"In addition to a good remuneration, the Zimbabwe Republic Police offers, free uniforms, free medical and dental care, housing and transport allowances."

Candidates should be aged between 18 to 22 years old and be in possession of a minimum of five Ordinary Level passes including; Mathematics, English Language and Science.

In his statement, Nyathi warned members of the public to refrain from following fake adverts from social media platforms as well as individuals purporting to be members of the ZRP.

"Members of the public are warned against fake adverts from social media platforms as well as individuals purporting to be members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police who may dupe them of their hard earned cash under the pretext that they will be recruited into the police service."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ian Khama loses bid to nullify election results

45 mins ago | 69 Views

Top 5 Skills Every Business Owner Needs to Learn

55 mins ago | 65 Views

Chamisa identifies diaspora vote as key reform before any future election

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Malaba, Chiweshe collide over messy Chiwenga divorce

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Top 5 Digital Education Platforms and Tools to Use in 2020

1 hr ago | 38 Views

‘Mbeki mediation needed now more than ever,’ says Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 964 Views

Imbokodo Zangempela empowers Zimbabwean women

6 hrs ago | 451 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line rises to $4,188.42 in December

6 hrs ago | 442 Views

Nyarota sues Zimpapers

6 hrs ago | 914 Views

Gay Zimbabwean teacher flees to US

6 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Trump takes aim at Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 5686 Views

Zanu-PF fat cat sweats over reclaimed property

7 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Man in court for breaking into ex-wife's home

7 hrs ago | 659 Views

Zimbabwe appoints Croatian as senior soccer coach

7 hrs ago | 729 Views

US ambassador to Botswana exposed over lies on Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 626 Views

Traffic cop trapped receiving $150 bribe

7 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mnangagwa's graft commission yet to meet

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

Parliament postpones Chamisa MPs hearings

7 hrs ago | 174 Views

Marry seeks ruling enforcement against Chiwenga

7 hrs ago | 1531 Views

'Ziga Clan' members still on the run after murdering cop

7 hrs ago | 305 Views

Bulawayo water situation critical

7 hrs ago | 178 Views

Harare to increase water tariffs every 3 months

7 hrs ago | 96 Views

WEPEP project launched towards women's active and full participation in electoral processes

9 hrs ago | 136 Views

Passport backlog to be cleared this year, says Kazembe Kazembe

9 hrs ago | 575 Views

Currency woes choke telcos amid static tariffs

9 hrs ago | 389 Views

Top binary trading strategies to improve performance

10 hrs ago | 335 Views

Dethroned Nhlanhla Ndiweni off to UK

14 hrs ago | 6280 Views

'Zimbabwe Supreme Court ruling theft by conversion'

14 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Mealie meal shortages persist

14 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Machete gangs go underground

14 hrs ago | 3196 Views

Army looks for bombs at Zanu-PF HQ

14 hrs ago | 5804 Views

Top Zanu-PF official grabs' mine

14 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Man rapes minor, bribes her with sweet reeds

14 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bigwigs' investigation grows old

14 hrs ago | 2333 Views

Donald Trump cranks up heat on Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 6666 Views

'Zimbabwe among top five remittance destinations'

14 hrs ago | 853 Views

Mnangagwa's guards arrested

14 hrs ago | 2681 Views

US, Sadc meet over Zimbabwe mess

14 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Chiwenga goes after Judge President Chiweshe

14 hrs ago | 2317 Views

Jobseekers robber arrested

14 hrs ago | 794 Views

Man threatens mum with machete

14 hrs ago | 592 Views

Woman ropes in gang for knife attack on ex-boyfriend

14 hrs ago | 689 Views

Married 'hooker rapist' seeks bail at High Court

14 hrs ago | 709 Views

Minor made to pay $2,50 debt with sex

14 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Armed robbers snatch US$180 000

14 hrs ago | 1054 Views

CSC-Boustead Beef dismisses social media jobs message

14 hrs ago | 454 Views

Bulawayo supply dams only 34% full

14 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chiwenga raises complaint against Judge President

14 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF not offering Presidential scholarships

14 hrs ago | 304 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days