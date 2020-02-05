How to write an effective essay when you are lack of time

Technology / Internet

by Staff Writer

What stops you from writing quicker?

Getting stuck on information

Fear of a white paper

Lack of concentration

Getting ready to write an essay

Hide your phone and turn off the notifications

Clean your table

Plan your work

Tips on editing



You can correct the work in several directions at once:

Structure. Check how logically one part of the essay is linked to another. Are they equal, or does one of them beat the other? If this does happen, then try to make the "conflicting" parts equal.

Sincerity. Try to avoid excessive pompousness and loud words. The more sincere you write the higher are the chances that the reader will react to your words.

Style. In this case, you should use one style without any leaps and bounds.

Size. If you see that the essay turned out to be too big, then reduce the largest parts without any regret, leaving only the most necessary things.

Grammar. Read the paper several times, try to correct all spelling, grammar, and stylistic errors it contains.