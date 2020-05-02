Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Internet

Cybercrime cost to triple in South African due to Covid-19

by Busisani Ncube
1 min ago | Views
The global pandemic of Covid-19 will continue to have a massive impact on cyberspace in South Africa, a cyber-crime analyst has said.

Lerato Mpobane from The Association of Private Security Owners of South Africa (TAPSOSA) said the damages caused by cyber-crime is poised to double amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Her warning has been bolstered by the Official Cyber-crime Report published by Cyber-security Ventures saying computer crimes will cost the world R110 trillion annually by 2021.

South Africa has the third-highest number of cyber-crime victims worldwide, and

Mpobane believes the country could yet lose more than the R2.2 billion lost in 2019 to Business Email Compromise (BEC) after noting a surge in cyber-crime during the lockdown.

She said cyber-criminals were devising scams to exploit the health pandemic. She attributes the sudden surge of computer crime to the Covid-19 global pandemic that forced millions of office workers to become remote workers in recent weeks. She believes the perpetrators are taking advantage of the fact that many people are relying on unsecured home networks.

Mpobane revealed the sharp surge was in carding, trick bots malware, romance scams, the infamous sextortion scams and account take over.

With BEC, the most common currently according to Mpobane, culprits thrive on illicitly gaining access to your email or registering a domain like yours and then communicating with your clients or suppliers as if they are you.

"Very often, they present a case of urgency where they urge unassuming recipients to make payments into "new" banking details or make deliveries of stock to new addresses," she explained.

Mpobane said cyber-criminals were not just after big businesses or SMMEs, but they were targeting regular individuals that are duped into online romances. She urged people to be extra wary of any unusual communications.

"Many psychologists have suggested the imposed isolation of the lockdown is leading to severe loneliness.

"This has created a lucrative opportunity for cyber-criminals to exploit this weakness by luring desperate individuals into false romances.

"During the courting phase of this romantic expedition, the perpetrator will collect personal information about the victim.

"When the time is right, the suspect will present a case of urgency requesting for the victim to deposit cash, either once of or over an extended period," she said.

TAPSOSA shares ways to ensure you don't get conned out of your money.
  • If you are working from home, make sure you have the latest anti-virus software.
  • When you receive any unsolicited email or SMS do not click any links or open any attachments unless you can verify the sender.
  • Emails that seem too good to be true are probably linked to cybercriminal syndicates. If you are in doubt throw it out!
  • Communicate with clients or suppliers the process that you will follow should you wish to change your banking details or delivery address, this will prevent any potential cyberattacks.
  • If you are lonely rather reach out to friends or family through a video call if this is not an option never give any personal information or make payments to persons you have never met.
  • Use separate emails for work and personal use, it also important that you also register another email address to use only when registering on websites. Don't forget to use different passwords for each email. This will ensure that when the integrity of either email is compromised, the impact does not overflow to other email addresses.



Source - Busisani Ncube

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mnangagwa's government accused of consulting witchdoctors

17 mins ago | 41 Views

'Mnangagwa, Khupe, Mwonzora focusing on destroying MDC'

19 mins ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa fingered in Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende expulsion from parliament

41 mins ago | 501 Views

Chinese help in Zimbabwe's Covid-19 fight raises suspicions

2 hrs ago | 787 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge border fence completed

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

Soldier arrested over US$60,000 robbery

2 hrs ago | 808 Views

Biti says there is paralysis in government planning

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Dozens arrested over mask violations in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

Econet raises data prices by 225%

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

'Why is Covid-19 testing pegged in USD?'- Mahere

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Hwende, Thabitha Khumalo and 2 MDC-A MPs recalled

2 hrs ago | 797 Views

Drama as MDC-T expels Senator Mildred Dube from parliament

3 hrs ago | 1637 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende from Parliament

4 hrs ago | 3427 Views

Mnangagwa frees Bulawayo man after 22 years in prison

4 hrs ago | 4093 Views

BVTA member produces reusable masks

5 hrs ago | 516 Views

Mnangagwa must arrest poverty and hunger

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

Mnangagwa's bond note video clip lands duo in court

5 hrs ago | 2005 Views

ZANU PF calls for deployment of Zimbabwe army to Mozambique

6 hrs ago | 2043 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa frees 2 528 prisoners

6 hrs ago | 2924 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe reduces the price of fuel

7 hrs ago | 3715 Views

WATCH: Zuma takes over power from Ramaphosa?

8 hrs ago | 3356 Views

'Josiah Magama Tongogara was a South African'

8 hrs ago | 5615 Views

Bulawayo's isolation centre has no ICU, ventilator

9 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zinatha claims it has cure for coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Outrage over US dollar priced Covid-19 test kits

9 hrs ago | 920 Views

Mwonzora ups fight for control of MDC

9 hrs ago | 3594 Views

MDC MP accident: More details emerge

9 hrs ago | 2633 Views

2 deportees escape quarantine, fined $800 or 3 months in jail

9 hrs ago | 888 Views

'Subsidised mealie-meal not reaching remote areas'

9 hrs ago | 231 Views

COVID-19 test poser for Zimbabwe firms

9 hrs ago | 478 Views

Commuters sing transport blues as Zupco fails to cope

9 hrs ago | 829 Views

Officers abusing law at Bulawayo Central Police Station

9 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Kudos to Minister Shiri and his team

9 hrs ago | 918 Views

Harare CBD roars back to life

9 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Sort out travel documents for those stuck in diaspora

9 hrs ago | 312 Views

Tenant evicted despite Mnangagwa's rent reprieve

9 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Suspended town council bosses take revenue collection EcoCash lines

9 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

9 hrs ago | 538 Views

Govt dismisses claims of ZDF deployment in Mozambique

10 hrs ago | 481 Views

Rise and shine Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 534 Views

Chipanga asks if God still exists after Econet review bundle prices

10 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Covid-19 Economic Recovery and Stimulus Package for Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 175 Views

Digital library implementation and roll out - Case for Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 104 Views

Digital Library Requirements and Specifications - Case for Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bridging the digital divide - Digital libraries - Case for Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 69 Views

Air Zimbabwe joins the malayitsha business scramble?

10 hrs ago | 2300 Views

Price controls, a clear path to market shortages

10 hrs ago | 509 Views

COVID-19 donations well accounted for

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns Swaziland

10 hrs ago | 343 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days