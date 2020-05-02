Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Internet

Should Korea open up online casinos to everyone?

by Staff Writer
3 hrs ago | Views
South Korea has approximately 30 casinos while North Korea has two. With limited land-based casinos, many citizens have limited to no access. Fortunately, there is another option available to Korean citizens. This option is online casinos, which also have limitations. Many Koreans feel they are prohibited from utilizing online casinos for one reason or another. Does the government have too much input when it comes to online casinos? Well, some Korean citizens tend to think so. Learn more about what Koreans think about online casinos.

They Are Limited

As mentioned above, some citizens feel they have limited access to online casinos. This may be true to some degree. There are hundreds if not thousands of casinos on the World Wide Web. But, only a few are free to serve the people of Korea. The First Casino, King, Casino, and 007 Casino are only to name a few casinos permitted to serve Koreans. Is this hurting those who enjoy playing casino games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and slot games but do not want to be stuck with only a few choices? Well, a lot of people believe it does limit their options.

Economical Benefits

Brick-and-mortar casinos help the Korean economy in many ways. They generate jobs and increase tax revenues in their local communities. Like benefits, casinos also have downsides. One downside worth mentioning is an increase in crime. It is a fact that land-based casinos increase crime, which is why some lawmakers and citizens refuse to allow them in their communities. Online casinos, on the other hand, do not increase crime. 우리카지노, Coin Casino, and Sands Casino are virtual facilities that allow players access to black baccarat, roulette, slot machines, and blackjack 24/7 right from the comfort of their sofas.

The Reasons To Open

Casinos will be able to find many reasons to open their doors. Doing so will ensure that locals are able to enter and play their favorite games. This ensures that both parties are going to benefit equally. Casinos will gain access to new customers while Koreans will be able to play their favorite games without traveling so far. It'll also ensure that Koreans are able to play without using online alternatives.

Simultaneously, many will argue that it is only fair to open to Koreans. The debate will continue until something happens and Koreans are allowed into casinos across the country.

Alternatives

Thankfully, Korean consumers have access to a variety of alternatives. For instance, they can enjoy blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and other games online. They can play at various websites including the Zohn Casino, Sands Casino, and the Nine Casino. This ensures that Koreans are able to play without leaving home. Websites such as 007 Casinos and The King Casino are leading the way. Since Koreans are locked out of many local casinos, they've decided to play online.

This has strengthened the online infrastructure and ensures that online casinos are going to be around for a long, long time.

Summary

Casinos have been blocking access to Koreans for a long time and many argue that it is time for this to change. Casinos will benefit immensely by opening their doors to Koreans. This will ensure that they're able to generate more revenue while satisfying more people. Koreans deserve access to local casinos and it would help. So, it is time to change things immediately.


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jacob Mudenda assisted Mwonzora and Khupe to recall MPs

15 mins ago | 61 Views

America talks tough on Zimbabwe

49 mins ago | 611 Views

Zimbabweans Trapped between a Rock and a Hard surface

1 hr ago | 311 Views

'Chamisa does not respect us' Mwonzora says

1 hr ago | 745 Views

18 Zimbabweans sneak into the country...nabbed by security agents

2 hrs ago | 710 Views

The tricky part behind the Khupe-Chamisa judgement on MDC-T

2 hrs ago | 1673 Views

MDC silverbacks out en masse to defend Chamisa thuggery yet betrayed right to free elections

3 hrs ago | 936 Views

Machete and axe armed gangs terrorize people as police look other side

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Welshman Ncube promises a strong response over Chamisa MPs recall

8 hrs ago | 4591 Views

e-Hailing taxi driver from Zimbabwe shot dead in Khayelitsha

8 hrs ago | 3155 Views

Chamisa MPs to boycott Parliament

8 hrs ago | 3617 Views

Japan rescues starving Zimbabweans

9 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Armed robbers raid Zimra deport

10 hrs ago | 2636 Views

Man found with 32 IDs and 70 court papers for property sales

10 hrs ago | 2460 Views

'Robber' arrested in high-speed chase

10 hrs ago | 2044 Views

78-year-old arrested for stocktheft

10 hrs ago | 442 Views

More returnees released from quarantine

10 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zanu-PF at its exploitative best

10 hrs ago | 514 Views

Chamisa MPs mull mass resignations

10 hrs ago | 4801 Views

4 injured in suspected bomb blast

10 hrs ago | 798 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF looks beyond COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 209 Views

Reflections on MDC Alliance recalls

10 hrs ago | 550 Views

Bucket seats for BF

10 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mnangagwa's govt climbs down on COVID-19 tests

10 hrs ago | 389 Views

MDC saga: Constitutionalism or political gamesmanship?

10 hrs ago | 351 Views

Parliament's recall of MDC Alliance leaders misguided

10 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zimbabwe not recognised among emerging economies

10 hrs ago | 263 Views

'We don't enjoy arresting lockdown offenders'

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

'Only God will end COVID-19'

10 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mthwakazi: What is in this name?

14 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Chamisa convenes urgent Indaba...declares war

15 hrs ago | 3954 Views

World Bank donates US$7 million to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1259 Views

BREAKING: Registrar-General arrested

16 hrs ago | 6585 Views

'MDC risks losing public trust'

18 hrs ago | 4377 Views

Illicit Beer Sales Compromise The Fight Against COVID-19

18 hrs ago | 843 Views

Hwende further remanded for treason

18 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Data tariffs price hike a blow to the deaf community

18 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mealie meal price politics exposed

19 hrs ago | 2029 Views

UAE donates PPE to Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 720 Views

Ramaphosa's 'essential' staff member tests positive for Covid-19

19 hrs ago | 758 Views

MDC Alliance rips into Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2345 Views

Guard loses pistol to robbers

19 hrs ago | 759 Views

Bosso coach quits

19 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Nelson Chamisa fights back

19 hrs ago | 4088 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry develops National sports stadium

20 hrs ago | 2052 Views

WATCH: Zuma mocks Ramaphosa...speaks about poisoning of David Mabuza

22 hrs ago | 4754 Views

MDC Alliance must resign in protest against recalling of colleagues

22 hrs ago | 4304 Views

Nelson Chamisa a stone in Zanu-PF's shoes

22 hrs ago | 5393 Views

Mwonzora and police to takeover Harvest House on Friday

23 hrs ago | 3738 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days