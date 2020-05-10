Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Internet

How Covid19 is affecting online gambling

by Staff writer
57 secs ago | Views
For months now, coronavirus has spread mayhem across the globe in the form of illness and death on a large scale. Although tragic, there are lesser consequences to the spread of this virus that nonetheless have a large economic impact.

Businesses including professional sport, live music and restaurants have felt the pinch of lockdown in recent months, causing the loss of millions of jobs and billions of dollars worldwide.

Conversely, some industries have benefitted from the lockdown caused by COVID-19. These include the alcohol production business as well as the online streaming industry among others.

Online gambling has been affected by COVID-19 in many ways and in this article, we will take an in-depth look at exactly how things have been playing out.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at how COVID-19 is affecting online gambling…

Increase in participants
Over the past couple of months, more and more people have been signing up to online casino sites to enjoy games of every kind. These include punters migrating to online casinos from sports betting, which is of course on hiatus, yet they also include complete newcomers to gambling entirely.

If you fancy delving into the exciting world of online casinos, a list of some of the best online casinos can be found here.

Clearly, it seems that with people spending more time at home with nothing much to do, online gambling is a perfect way in which to pass some time in an exciting and potentially lucrative fashion.

The worry from some quarters
Whilst the boom in online gambling is no doubt exciting news for those in the business, it's fair to say that some people have expressed worry as to the consequences of this rise in participation.

In some cases, government officials and committee members have said that the increase in online gambling puts problem gamblers at risk.

However, with schemes such as GamStop allowing players to ban themselves from online gambling sites, it seems that such claims may be a knee-jerk reaction to the increase in players. Add to this the huge number of support lines and services open to those with gambling problems and it seems that the boom in the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a healthy one.

Overall, COVID-19 has been a boost for the online gambling industry in many ways. With an increase in revenue thanks to heightened participation in online casinos because of a sporting shutdown, those in the business will hope that this surge continues long after lockdown ends.
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean student jumps off moving truck in India, dies

15 mins ago | 26 Views

Stranded Zimbabweans want out of South Africa

16 mins ago | 20 Views

UK has become Zimbabwe's tribal tower

16 mins ago | 32 Views

MDC Vice President Lynette Karenyi-Kore joins Thokozani Khupe?

1 hr ago | 1036 Views

'Tsvangirai was bruised in quest for democracy' says Hakata - Sure, US$4m mansion bribe knocked him out cold

1 hr ago | 382 Views

Uebert Angel and Bushiri launch TV news channel

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwe Army Commander dies

2 hrs ago | 3050 Views

MDC MP Joana Mamombe missing

3 hrs ago | 2156 Views

Mutodi lashes Mugabe coup announcer

3 hrs ago | 1518 Views

Buyanga demands Matanga's suspension

3 hrs ago | 487 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns Chamisa over protests

3 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Mudzuri belts 'greedy' MDC leaders

3 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Yellow Vest Zimbabwe in solidarity with MDC Alliance MPs

3 hrs ago | 951 Views

Chamisa's MPs express concerns about their welfare

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

Plea for omalayitsha to move goods

4 hrs ago | 686 Views

Forex deal ends in stabbings

4 hrs ago | 507 Views

8 sworn in as Judicial Service commissioners

4 hrs ago | 455 Views

Tanda Tavaruva declared liberation war hero

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy secures transport for 400 Zimbabweans in SA

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Two die in fatal traffic accident

4 hrs ago | 983 Views

MDC Youth Assembly condemns illegal arrest of its youth leaders

4 hrs ago | 905 Views

What next if we remove Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF???

4 hrs ago | 948 Views

Zim media warned against fake news during Covid-19 coverage

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Tips for writing an argumentative essay

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

PHOTOS: MDC Youths demonstrate in Harare

6 hrs ago | 3410 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Swati not Karanga'

6 hrs ago | 3617 Views

Mutodi fears to be killed by Mutsvangwa and SB Moyo...appeals for prayers

7 hrs ago | 3452 Views

Seven Chipinge town councillors backs Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

8 hrs ago | 313 Views

Chamisa should take some life and death lessons from Sudan ...Zimbabweans should brace for sleepless and massive demostrations

8 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Mwonzora 2 - Chamisa 0

8 hrs ago | 3687 Views

Matongo making his mark in the UK Super League

10 hrs ago | 716 Views

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

11 hrs ago | 933 Views

Mnangagwa donates 10 tonnes of rice to apostolic sect

12 hrs ago | 885 Views

Chamisa's MPs resist Parly withdrawal

12 hrs ago | 3741 Views

Zimbabwe hampered by regent shortages

12 hrs ago | 712 Views

Chamisa MPs snub Parly committees but Zanu-PF MPs form required quorum

12 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Komichi sings Mnangagwa praises?

12 hrs ago | 3587 Views

'It's time for real dialogue,' says Mnangagwa's advisor

12 hrs ago | 4575 Views

Zimbabwe nurses give strike notice

12 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Returnees to leave isolation without COVID-19 test results

12 hrs ago | 635 Views

DRC seeks Mnangagwa intervention in border dispute with Zambia

12 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Lion terrorises Beitbridge villagers

12 hrs ago | 952 Views

Soldier in court for biting off lender's nose

12 hrs ago | 613 Views

Plan to cancel by-elections undemocratic

12 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mudenda erred in recalling MDC Alliance MPs

12 hrs ago | 3290 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns Health secretary

12 hrs ago | 1143 Views

World Bank says not ready to extend assistance to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Econet Group imports 100 000 Covid-19 test kits

12 hrs ago | 262 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days