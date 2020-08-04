Technology / Internet
How to find safe new slot sites in Zimbabwe
04 Aug 2020 at 21:24hrs | Views
Online slot games have taken the world by storm and Zimbabwe is no different, with people of all ages flocking to gambling platforms for a bit of fun and escapism.
The problem is, the more popular something becomes, the more vulnerable it is to scammers. But don't worry, it is easy to safeguard yourself by only using reputable and licenced slot sites and following a few simple rules.
We've put together a quick guide on how to play slots online safely in Zimbabwe, with a few tips along the way.
Make Sure the Slot Site is Regulated
It is very important for your online safety to ensure that any slot website you are considering is fully licenced by the appropriate gambling jurisdiction. There are plenty of offshore platforms which accept Zimbabwean players, so you certainly won't be short of options.
Any slot site worth your consideration should be licenced by a reputable body such as the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC); The Alderney Gambling Control Commission (AGCC); The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA); or Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (GRA).
The licence will be verified by a third-party testing agency such as eCOGRA, TST, or iTech Labs. Without these testing labs and regulatory bodies, the online gambling space would be a very different place.
Software Developers
By seeking out slot site's who work with the most reputable software developers you can be sure that each game is fully regulated, rigorously tested and fair.
Below we have listed some of the most trustworthy software providers in the industry to make things easier:
- Microgaming
- NetEnt
- BetSoft
- iSoftBet
- Quickspin
- Evolution Gaming
- Ezugi
- NextGen
- Felt Gaming
Check the Payment Methods Available
Payment options vary from site to site, so it is advisable to check the deposit options available to you on each individual platform. You might find that some of the methods available aren't available in your country of residence.
The most commonly used payment methods are:
- Visa
- Mastercard
- E-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, ecoPays etc
- Paysafecard
- Bank transfers: via Citadel Direct, or international bank transfer etc.
If you can't find deposit options on the site, the best thing to do is just contact the customer service team and they will be happy to answer your queries.
Slot Games
Part of finding a good slot site is discovering what kind of games you like to play. There are such a diverse amount of slot games available that there is something for everyone.
Interested in a particular movie franchise or comic book? Chances are there will be a slot game built around it. We covered software developers earlier, you will see that different sites work alongside different software providers.
Part of your selection process could be based on a slot game made by a specific software developer. This process of elimination is going to make it easier for you to choose a site to sign up with.
Another tip when it comes to finding a good slot site is to try out a few free demos to see how you like the platform.
Bonuses and Welcome Offers
Look out for new slot sites with great welcome bonuses on offer. These packages are usually awarded to you automatically after signing up.
Most slot sites offer a plethora of bonuses such as free spins, points schemes, free cash, bonus spins, no deposit bonuses, matched deposits, and so on. Some platforms combine these bonuses into an attractive package.
Always check the terms and conditions so that you are aware of any wagering requirements or stipulated requirements.
Getting Started
Even though the Zimbabwean dollar is not one of the most commonly used currencies by slot sites, you can still play with real money.
Just follow our simple guide, but be aware that because you will be using your local currency, you are going to need to pay a currency conversion fee in order to exchange it to GBP, USD, EUR etc.
Always ensure that any new slot sites you are interested in are fully licenced before signing up. This is going to give you peace of mind that your money and personal information is safe. Not to mention the fact the games are regulated and fair for all players.
The problem is, the more popular something becomes, the more vulnerable it is to scammers. But don't worry, it is easy to safeguard yourself by only using reputable and licenced slot sites and following a few simple rules.
We've put together a quick guide on how to play slots online safely in Zimbabwe, with a few tips along the way.
Make Sure the Slot Site is Regulated
It is very important for your online safety to ensure that any slot website you are considering is fully licenced by the appropriate gambling jurisdiction. There are plenty of offshore platforms which accept Zimbabwean players, so you certainly won't be short of options.
Any slot site worth your consideration should be licenced by a reputable body such as the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC); The Alderney Gambling Control Commission (AGCC); The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA); or Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (GRA).
The licence will be verified by a third-party testing agency such as eCOGRA, TST, or iTech Labs. Without these testing labs and regulatory bodies, the online gambling space would be a very different place.
Software Developers
By seeking out slot site's who work with the most reputable software developers you can be sure that each game is fully regulated, rigorously tested and fair.
Below we have listed some of the most trustworthy software providers in the industry to make things easier:
- Microgaming
- NetEnt
- BetSoft
- iSoftBet
- Quickspin
- Evolution Gaming
- Ezugi
- NextGen
- Felt Gaming
Check the Payment Methods Available
Payment options vary from site to site, so it is advisable to check the deposit options available to you on each individual platform. You might find that some of the methods available aren't available in your country of residence.
The most commonly used payment methods are:
- Visa
- Mastercard
- E-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, ecoPays etc
- Paysafecard
- Bank transfers: via Citadel Direct, or international bank transfer etc.
If you can't find deposit options on the site, the best thing to do is just contact the customer service team and they will be happy to answer your queries.
Slot Games
Part of finding a good slot site is discovering what kind of games you like to play. There are such a diverse amount of slot games available that there is something for everyone.
Interested in a particular movie franchise or comic book? Chances are there will be a slot game built around it. We covered software developers earlier, you will see that different sites work alongside different software providers.
Part of your selection process could be based on a slot game made by a specific software developer. This process of elimination is going to make it easier for you to choose a site to sign up with.
Another tip when it comes to finding a good slot site is to try out a few free demos to see how you like the platform.
Bonuses and Welcome Offers
Look out for new slot sites with great welcome bonuses on offer. These packages are usually awarded to you automatically after signing up.
Most slot sites offer a plethora of bonuses such as free spins, points schemes, free cash, bonus spins, no deposit bonuses, matched deposits, and so on. Some platforms combine these bonuses into an attractive package.
Always check the terms and conditions so that you are aware of any wagering requirements or stipulated requirements.
Getting Started
Even though the Zimbabwean dollar is not one of the most commonly used currencies by slot sites, you can still play with real money.
Just follow our simple guide, but be aware that because you will be using your local currency, you are going to need to pay a currency conversion fee in order to exchange it to GBP, USD, EUR etc.
Always ensure that any new slot sites you are interested in are fully licenced before signing up. This is going to give you peace of mind that your money and personal information is safe. Not to mention the fact the games are regulated and fair for all players.
Source - Byo24News