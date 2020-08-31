Technology / Internet
Can your business survive online without digital marketing strategy?
While many businesses are moving forward and making sure to adopt a digital marketing strategy, many are still in doubt as to whether or not they need one. That is why we have this post to answer one of the most asked questions; can your business survive online without digital marketing strategy?
There are lots of views as whether or not business is able to survive online without digital marketing strategy. And most of the business that are not willing to adopt a digital marketing strategies firmly believe that they have been doing well all along without technology and all its advancements as such they will be able to do without them.
Many giving the example of casinos. Stating that despite the coming of casinos français , land-based casinos have still managed to survive. As true as this may be the business matrices that run places of entertainment are different for the matrices that run other business that are not in the leisure industry. As such, the survival of a business online with a digital marketing strategy is possible but very hard.
Why You Need Digital Marketing Strategy
Your business may have been able to make it all online but without a digital marketing, but things have changed. 2020 showed the world that embracing technology and operating online was the new normal as there was a global pandemic that forbad any physic contact whatsoever.
At that time, many business were online, but did not embrace digital marketing, and those that did have such strategies, overtook them with ease. While those that did not even dare operate online had to close and many died. That shows that as much as you may want to deny it, operating online with adequate digital marketing is know the new norm.
Besides most of your clients can be found online and we can guarantee that your competitors are already marketing their services online as well. Therefore, in order for you to survive you will need to have an online casino presence that will then require you to need digital marketing strategy.
Source - Byo24News