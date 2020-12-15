Latest News Editor's Choice


5 Things to check before downloading a Sports Betting App

by Staff Writer
52 secs ago
If you are looking for info on downloading sports betting apps on your Smartphone, you are probably a punter. So, which is the best place to download an app like Betfred Android App? You may visit the mobile website or download it from any reliable platform.  
 
Anyone familiar with the betting markets and using Android devices will love to download a mobile app. But, you have to be cautious, too. Here are a few things to check before going ahead.
 
1.    Check the Registration Process

You'll find that the registration process is not dull and boring for most of the leading betting apps. They get downloaded quickly, and the process is straightforward. You may want to read through the effortless and short procedure, and you will be prompted to fill a sign-up form, which can be done right on your mobile phone without any hassles.

Once you are done with the short registration process, you can deposit funds using your debit card or credit card. Now you're all set to sign-in to the app whenever you feel like placing a bet using your Smartphone.  


2. Are There Any Offers for Newcomers?

Did you know that you will be entitled to a sign-up offer? Once you're on any leading app's download portal, you need to follow some quick steps:
 ✔ Create a new account
 ✔ Deposit money with your Credit/Debit card or PayPal
 ✔ Place a bet for a minimum sum or more at cumulative odds of 2.0 or more.
 ✔ On the expiration of your first bet, you get your free bet
 
You may also want to check for promotions from time to time.

3. Check the Categories

Most of the famous sports betting apps have categories, which are listed on the screen in a slide format. You can also check out the menu button on the home screen to see if it offers a range of options. You can navigate to your most favourite sports and gaming markets. Check out the live in-play markets on the homepage itself and complete details of upcoming events.

Placing a bet using betting apps is not complicated at all. You need to select the odds for the market you wish to play and enter your stake. You're all set to try your luck now by placing a bet.

4. Check the Steps to Install the App

The installation process shouldn't be complicated or ask for too much information. Leading platforms like Betfred Android App ensure the same with quick installation. Typically, you just need to visit the mobile website. If you are a first-time user, you will have to create an account.

Next, find the 'security options' in your Android Smartphone under "settings," find out if the option "Unknown sources" is ticked; if so, your phone is ready to download the app from the site. Now, hit "menu" on the mobile site and select the app. Finally, click the "install" button, and you are done.

5. Check the Features It Offers

Platforms like sports betting apps offer a unique experience on mobile devices and are very convenient for millennials on the go. You get access to major markets and sports like football, horse racing, tennis, and basketball via dedicated sports betting apps. However, before downloading one, look for the following features:

In-Play Betting

Betting on a sport while it is in-play adds more excitement to the betting and is in vogue today. Sports betting apps have several options that let you bet in-play, especially on popular games like football and tennis, which attract many punters. Besides these options, bettors also can place bets on in-play in other sports like basketball, American football, and golf.

Live Streaming

The live streaming option is an added attraction with the platforms like Betfred Android App, and the number of events is usually unmatched compared to the other sportsbooks. Viewing the hundreds of live events streaming daily will give you an idea of the number of options available.

Easy In-App Navigation

The apps offer seamless navigation, and you can find all the popular sports featuring on the top of the screen, and a right-swipe gives you access to more sports. As mentioned earlier, you'll find the upcoming events featured on the home screen, select any and click to explore any particular market. The "watch live" is a specialty with some events that feature live streams.

The frequent promotional offers and the sign-up offer from some bookmakers are incentives a punter cannot resist. What's more is the in-play betting options and live streaming, making these apps a popular choice.



Source - Byo24News

