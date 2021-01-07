Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Internet

How can bitcoin make you rich? Let's tell you!

by Staff Writer
1 hr ago | Views
Most incredible ways to acquire bitcoins easily!

Bitcoin is the most trending topic nowadays as its value is touching the sky currently, and it is expected to increase more in the future. Everyone wants to invest in bitcoin and earn massive returns. Bitcoin is a digital currency that is stored in a digital wallet, and the same wallet is used for making transactions also. You can also visit Bitcoin Prime to learn about bitcoin trading.

People have limited knowledge about bitcoin, which is the primary reason people avoid using it. Most people don't even know how to buy bitcoins. So, if you are interested in making a bitcoin investment but are confused about what are the different ways to buy them, you can read the following paragraphs. Some of the safest and most popular ways to acquire bitcoins are listed below.

Earn bitcoin by writing about them
If you don't want to invest any money to buy bitcoin, there is no better option than content writing. Cryptocurrency is a popular niche, and there is a massive demand for content about currencies such as bitcoin. There are several platforms and bitcoin blogs that require fresh and good quality content on bitcoins regularly. You can earn bitcoin by writing about it and providing the content to different blogs and news outlets. But you need to ensure that you have good knowledge about it along with some excellent grammar and writing skills.

Every blog wants to rank at the top but increasing the ranking is impossible without improving its quality. So, most of them are always looking for good quality content writers who can provide fresh content on a particular topic, such as bitcoin, and they pay him in bitcoins. So, it is one of the most popular ways to acquire bitcoins free of cost.

Purchase them over the internet
One of the simplest ways to acquire bitcoins is by buying them online. There are several online platforms where you can purchase bitcoin following a simple and easy process. But before you choose a website to buy bitcoins, you need to set up a bitcoin wallet. There are four types of wallets; hardware, web, desktop, and mobile bitcoin wallet. You can choose any of them and download them.

You need to create an account in the wallet so that you can easily send and receive bitcoins using it. Now you can visit any online bitcoin trading platform and buy bitcoins using different payment methods such as debit cards, credit cards, Paypal, etc. There is a small amount of transaction fee that you need to pay to buy bitcoins. It is one of the best ways as there are numerous online bitcoin exchanges that allow you to buy bitcoin with great convenience.

Bitcoin mining
Bitcoin mining is another popular way to earn bitcoins. Bitcoin mining is the process of issuing bitcoins in the market as it involves solving complex mathematical problems termed as blocks and adding them to the blockchain ledger. It is also a great way to earn bitcoin as for each block solved; a reward is given to the miner in the form of bitcoins. So, you can solve blocks and earn bitcoins while sitting at your home.

It seems to be easy but is highly complex as bitcoin mining is not everyone's cup of tea. It requires high-end software, big computers to mine bitcoins. It is a considerable investment, but once you gain expertise in it, you can earn a lot of bitcoins easily. Nowadays, modern hardware such as ASIC is way faster and makes the process of bitcoin mining easier and quicker.

Accept bitcoin payment
If you want to acquire bitcoins, there is no better than selling goods and services in return for bitcoins. If you provide any services or goods, you can tell the buyers that you only accept bitcoin payments. It will attract bitcoins users towards your business and induce them to make a purchase using bitcoins. It will not only help you grow your business but will also allow you to acquire bitcoins quickly. Accepting bitcoin payments is easy as you can add a QR code of a merchant tool such as Coinbase, it will convert the payments into bitcoins and transfer them to your bitcoin wallet.


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mnangagwa must put Mugwadi in line, says Ibbo Mandaza

21 mins ago | 47 Views

WATCH: Ease of doing export business to underpin ZimTrade’s mandate in NDS 1

49 mins ago | 40 Views

How can bitcoin make you rich? Let's tell you!

1 hr ago | 29 Views

What are some highly important terms related to bitcoin? Checkout the details!

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Bitcoin trading - Know the secrets to get successful!

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Check out some highly important considerations for finding a suitable bitcoin trading market!

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe journalists dogged by poor wages, harassment

1 hr ago | 71 Views

ANC delegate to Harare told Zanu-PF they want to oust Ramaphosa

1 hr ago | 665 Views

Zanu-PF's Mugwadi, Sophie Mokoena in catfight over 'fake news'

3 hrs ago | 792 Views

'Mwonzora should promptly engage the ruling Zanu PF'

3 hrs ago | 709 Views

Virus out of control - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

4 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Tapambgwa leaves Stanbic bank

5 hrs ago | 859 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' will never succeed as long as local companies produce sub-standard goods and services

5 hrs ago | 240 Views

An independent state is the only viable option for the people of Mthwakazi from the MLF president

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwean arrested for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates in Namibia

6 hrs ago | 1015 Views

South African editors hit out at Zanu-PF's Tafadzwa Tuboy Mugwadi and Mnangagwa govt

9 hrs ago | 2771 Views

Aunt sets rapist upon niece

10 hrs ago | 2558 Views

We shall overcome someday

11 hrs ago | 731 Views

Double cab washed away on submerged Gweru River Bridge

11 hrs ago | 2851 Views

Khama Billiat marries second wife

11 hrs ago | 6872 Views

Man hangs self in bedroom

11 hrs ago | 2511 Views

The white man behind Mnangagwa's Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme

11 hrs ago | 3773 Views

Ramaphosa dares Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 3659 Views

Experts predict surge in Covid-19 cases

12 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Zimbabwe workers under siege, claims Global Report

12 hrs ago | 657 Views

Guard shoots two women

12 hrs ago | 887 Views

Kuvimba: How to hide a mining giant in plain sight

12 hrs ago | 790 Views

Over 41 000 returnees pass through Beitbridge

12 hrs ago | 392 Views

City vendor dies after cheap whisky binge

12 hrs ago | 686 Views

Injiva runs over juvenile

12 hrs ago | 808 Views

Bulawayo residents clash over positions

12 hrs ago | 364 Views

Covid-19 positive students spend festive season at school

12 hrs ago | 236 Views

15 years on, no sanitation for Hlalani Kuhle beneficiaries

12 hrs ago | 121 Views

Bulawayo City Council fails to fix online health glitches

12 hrs ago | 42 Views

Novuyo Seagirl relocates to SA

12 hrs ago | 259 Views

Have funerals become super spreaders of Covid-19?

12 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe must give Matebeleland a chance to manage own affairs

12 hrs ago | 366 Views

Reasons why by-elections spook Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce new banknotes soon

12 hrs ago | 869 Views

Two cops murder suspect, torch corpse

12 hrs ago | 474 Views

US$2,7m heist: Trio remanded in custody

12 hrs ago | 543 Views

Farmers face water logging

12 hrs ago | 215 Views

Qoki ZiNdlovukazi women set up economic revolution

12 hrs ago | 156 Views

BCC applies to borrow US$51m

12 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zanu-PF to decide Rtd Brig-General Moyo hero status

12 hrs ago | 320 Views

Funds missing at Mzingwane High

12 hrs ago | 490 Views

Bulawayo to avail 2 400 stands

12 hrs ago | 467 Views

Teachers warned on private lessons

12 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimbabwe to receive its first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine in weeks

12 hrs ago | 538 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days