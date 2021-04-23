Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe increases licensing fees for all gambling houses

by Staff Writer
3 hrs ago
The Zimbabwe government has decided to raise licensing fees for all gambling houses, casinos, lotteries, and betting shops, which are now estimated to be $250,000. The DailyNews reported that Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe has decided on the latest fee changes, which are due to come into effect right away.

Zimbabwe's Gambling Regulations
The country has a State-run lottery game as well as several land-based casinos. Their Zimbabwe Lotteries and Gambling Board is in charge of regulating all gambling activities within their borders under the Lotteries and Gambling Act. The board also issues licenses to any company or individual who wants to run betting establishments within Zimbabwe. The Board ensures that the country's licensed gambling activities create huge revenue for the Zimbabwean government. A large chunk of this is due to tourists who visit their land-based casinos. A bet on pool or sportsbook will cost you 10 percent in tax, whereas a casino jackpot will set you back by 15 percent tax.

Betting Facilities in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe is established as an up-and-coming nation for visitors and tourists around the world. Being home to the famous Victoria Falls waterfall and being located close to other beautiful countries such as South Africa, Zambia, and Mozambique, it has become a great tourist attraction.  Zimbabwe has also dedicated itself to ensure that its visitors will have great access to their land-based casinos, computers, and handheld devices.

The Effect of Covid-19 on Betting in Zimbabwe
There has been a large rise in the amount of betting establishments, due to punters finding the European Football bets so enticing, specifically on the English Premier League. Before the country had a lockdown starting in early 2020, the betting houses were constantly busy over weekends when customers would place plenty of wagers on various matches.  

The global pandemic has had a dramatic impact on the country. After the betting houses had to temporarily close their doors, most of them have created online platforms where their players can bet remotely from their mobile devices or via online money transfers with their credit cards. Most betting in Zimbabwe is currently taking place at Zimbabwean online casino sites. At present, it doesn't seem like the new licensing fees are really going to impact online casinos.

Current Situation
The online casino industry has recently done a lot to promote itself within Zimbabwe. It is also believed that the new licensing laws will have a minimal effect on online casinos. The country offers the same opportunity to bet online as would be possible in most countries in Africa.
Source - Byo24News

