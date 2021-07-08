/ by 01 Jan 1970 at 01:00hrs | Views Source - More on: Comments Tshabalala(flat) ground floor two bedrooms Tshabalala(flat) ground floor two bedrooms 200m2 stand with a 3bedroomed approved plan at embundani 200m2 stand with a 3bedroomed approved plan at embundani Heany junction plots for sale clean papers Heany junction plots for sale clean papers Reigate 1100sqmtrs stand serviced Reigate 1100sqmtrs stand serviced Killarney 1000sqmtrs stand with title deeds Killarney 1000sqmtrs stand with title deeds Are you looking for a buyer for your stand or house in bulawayo? Are you looking for a buyer for your stand or house in bulawayo? Plots for sale in bulawayo kensington Plots for sale in bulawayo kensington 4 roomed flat roof house at pumula south 4 roomed flat roof house at pumula south