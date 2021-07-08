Latest News Editor's Choice


/

by
01 Jan 1970 at 01:00hrs | Views


Source -

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa deploys 27,500 soldiers to KZN and Gauteng, at what cost?

10 mins ago | 35 Views

Jacob Zuma's jail case was a golden opportunity: a catalyst to real issues

31 mins ago | 185 Views

DPA powers Total service stations with solar

40 mins ago | 74 Views

Tenant assaults landlord for making noise

1 hr ago | 332 Views

Messi agrees Barca stay on reduced wages

1 hr ago | 364 Views

Tech business news launches in Australia

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

At 79 years Jacob Zuma should not be in Jail

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Kudzi Chipanga readmitted back into Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 930 Views

Underground geologist vacancy

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

What does it take for the judiciary to hear a matter before them?

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

How to start your own successful business

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

All you need to know about number lookup APIs

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Spain Covid-19 pandemic lockdown unconstitutional

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Kika's application kicked out by ConCourt judges as lawfare escales in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 596 Views

Bosso boss Johnfat Sibanda issues public apology

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Woman collapses and dies in Bulawayo CBD

3 hrs ago | 797 Views

Mnangagwa declares Colonel Panganai Kahuni a Liberation War Hero

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

Loga faces chop

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

ZITF appoints Dr Nicholas Ndebele as CEO

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Calls for state of emergency in South Africa are misguided

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

Cyclone Idai medicines were left to expire in warehouses

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa's govt moves to block Law Society's foreign funding

5 hrs ago | 427 Views

'South Africa needs a total judicial and system overhaul and transformation'

5 hrs ago | 447 Views

Car washer discovers mysterious snake

5 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Africa's first black-owned car manufacturing company hits market

5 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on SA protests

5 hrs ago | 1500 Views

ZANU-PF councillor, teacher fails to balance the two

6 hrs ago | 566 Views

MDC's Makomborero Haruzivishe released on bail

7 hrs ago | 574 Views

Deadly unrest rages in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 2471 Views

Long queues at Durban petrol stations as fuel runs out

9 hrs ago | 922 Views

South Africa fuel shortages in the next few days

9 hrs ago | 667 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda lashes Zimbabwean idiots living in SA bragging about looting

9 hrs ago | 3630 Views

Fresh headache for Malaba

9 hrs ago | 3574 Views

Zimbabwe will not intervene in SA political fights, says Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1735 Views

'SA protests to trigger food shortages in Zimbabwe'

10 hrs ago | 853 Views

Mutsvangwa's son loses $617,000, suspect flees

10 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defies own COVID-19 regulations

10 hrs ago | 479 Views

Trevor Ncube's father dies

10 hrs ago | 908 Views

Egodini Mall cost raises eyebrows

10 hrs ago | 852 Views

Reserve money drops to $23,53 billion

10 hrs ago | 173 Views

Bulawayo records new COVID-19 cases among vaccinated residents

10 hrs ago | 886 Views

Robber leaves mobile phone at crime scene

10 hrs ago | 894 Views

Zimbabwe yet to enact laws to curb mineral smuggling

10 hrs ago | 61 Views

Staff shortage stalls vaccination programme

10 hrs ago | 103 Views

Massive python found stashed in vehicle

10 hrs ago | 768 Views

Cop commits suicide

10 hrs ago | 626 Views

Police hunt for kidnappers

10 hrs ago | 424 Views

146 deportees escape from quarantine, isolation facilities in Matebeleland South

10 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe imports increase by 17,6%

10 hrs ago | 155 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days