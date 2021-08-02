Latest News Editor's Choice


Online services that are in-demand in the UK

by Staff writer
The internet has made this world a small place - smaller still as more and more online services are in demand in the UK. These services range from social media management to full-out eCommerce.

Cryptocurrencies are making waves and online distributors can't keep up with demands. The question though, is how do you become part of the gold rush, what do you need to do to begin, and what is an online business model?

Starting and operating an online business begins with a basic understanding of web-building, social media platforms and the ability to craft compelling content.

Online business models differ vastly from other business models. The key difference between online business models and every other model on the market today is the ability to operate remotely with very few tools (in most cases, a laptop/smartphone, and a stable internet connection).

In this information age, anyone with the capacity to learn and with the basic tools at their disposal can establish and manage a viable online business.

Below are some of the more popular online business models:

1. Drop Shipping

By setting up a website that promotes products, a drop-shipping creator does not have any inventory to worry about. Instead, when an order arrives, the wholesaler is informed by the drop-shipper, and the wholesaler ships the product directly to the customer. Amazon is the biggest example of drop shipping done right.

Building the right type of site is a necessity and if you have the web skills to apply, you could make a lucrative income from this type of online business.

2. Affiliate Marketing

You find a product or service, build a website to promote it, and then get paid a commission when people buy something through your site.

You never have to ship products, or handle subscription requests, or deal with refunds – the supplier takes care of all that for you, leaving you to concentrate on generating sales.

For such a business though, you will need some technical know-how on building engaging websites that retain the customer and convince them to plunge in and make the purchase.

3. Professional Blogging

A professional blogger is somebody who makes a full-time living from their online publishing efforts, which is in direct comparison to a "hobbyist" blogger who simply publishes for fun.

The most successful bloggers will write and publish content in one specific niche, such as travel, parenting tips, cooking, or technology.

A professional blogger's income can come from several sources such as promoting the products and services of other companies, selling display advertising space, or even creating and selling digital products.

Having a love of the written word is a must in this competitive field – it is also key to note that income from blogs can be unreliable if you're relatively unknown in the blogging space.

4. Social Media Management

With more and more people outsourcing their social media management, whether to build their profiles or leverage and improve their businesses, becoming a virtual social media manager is an actual profession.

You get to advise clients on their content, improve the look and feel of their social media platforms and generate a constant stream of posts to put up.

You may want to check out PrimePixels for some inspiration.
 
5. eCommerce

If you're an expert marketer and can sell sand to a camel, eCommerce might be right for you. If words like ‘retailer search, online and omnichannel shopper marketing, digital shelf, content marketing and emerging platforms do not confuse, but excite you, then you're on the right path.

In addition to the above, you must be able to understand:
- Supply chain
- Pricing portfolio and payments
- User experience
- Data and privacy
- Performance analytics

And if this doesn't pose a problem, you can be sure to find success through eCommerce.

Finally, simply beginning an online business may be easy, though a business owner must consider a few vital elements to ensure success.

Look at payment systems and how they operate as making money that you cannot access or is locked away on some payment platform can put a stop to your endeavours quite quickly. Consider the use of PayPal and read the terms carefully.

Apply various forms of marketing to generate leads and act out on those same leads. You may want to sort out your own social media before proposing to others that you can handle theirs.

Manage and build your communication structure as online businesses must be effective in this department to put potential clients, suppliers, and stakeholders at ease.

Whilst online services are in demand worldwide, quality service stands out from the competition. Ensure that in your endeavours, your quality only ever increases – and so too will your income, reputation, and business.


