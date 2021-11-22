Latest News Editor's Choice


Crypto trading simulators that will prepare you for real crypto trading

With crypto trading being pretty popular nowadays it's no wonder the financial world is being revolutionized. People are looking at money differently because of these digital currencies. With this in mind, cryptocurrencies are the future of currency in general which is why so many people are looking to get into them.

They come with many benefits which is why they're getting a lot of attention. The profit potential is one of the many that is of interest to the traders. So, if you're looking to join the ranks of crypto traders you'll need to learn a bit about trading. Mastering the essentials is a must if you're looking to last in the business.

Thanks to the many trading simulator apps you can learn how to trade on virtual markets with real-time prices. These apps come in all shapes and sizes and they make sure to offer popular cryptocurrencies. Also, they can focus on several aspects of crypto trading or a few of them. It depends on the app you choose. But if you're looking for the essentials you won't be disappointed. With that said here are a couple of apps:

Bitcoin Profit
Yes, the app covers Bitcoin as a crypto but it doesn't focus on Bitcoin only. It also offers Litecoin, Ripple, and Ethereum as possible cryptocurrencies to trade on the virtual market. You'll get virtual dollars to trade with and you'll be able to focus on the buying and selling aspects of crypto trading. The more time you spend with it the better you'll become. But you can always go for an alternative solution if you're not looking to learn how to trade. There are several trading platforms available online and one of them is a platform that has the same name.

With that said, Bitcoin Profit comes with its benefits among which is a pretty low commission on your profits once you start trading for real. But to have access to these benefits and the settings of the platform you'll need to create an account. Since you'll need money to trade with you'll need to make a small deposit that will serve as your starting budget. Then it's off to the tutorials and experimenting with the demo account. Once you're done with that you can go for a live session and afterward you'll be able to adjust the settings however you like.

Niffler
A lot of trading simulators focus on popular virtual currencies. Niffler does the same but it also encompasses new ones on the market. It's also an app that doesn't just focus on buying and selling cryptocurrencies. In other words, it provides users with other aspects like using leverage, shorting a position, and more.

Once you get every skill you'll be awarded a badge for your progress. The more you progress the more badges you'll get. Eventually, you'll get the verified status and then you'll be able to help the new users of the app. Then you'll also have a complete skill set as a trader.

Altcoin Fantasy
Buying and selling are 2 things that Altcoin Fantasy will teach you. Another important skill is market analysis which the app will also provide training for. Finally, you'll have multiple contests to take part in and sharpen your skills that way. The top prize is a specific crypto amount which is motivation enough to enter them.

Conclusion
Once you've got the skills mastered, you'll need to find the right crypto wallet. Additionally, you need to find the right crypto exchange. You'll also need to pick a digital currency from the bunch of them online and stick to it. Keeping tabs on its value is a must if you're looking to adapt to changes.

