Staying the distance - The enduring popularity of casino games

by Staff Writer
31 Jan 2022
In 2022, internet users can take their pick from a massive five million online games, ranging from simple Solitaire sites to extremely complex multiplayer setups.  Despite the ever-increasing options for gaming online, casino games continue to be hugely popular with customers of all ages and backgrounds - in fact, more so than ever.
Bringing gaming into line

Before the advent of online gaming, playing casino games in a social setting usually involved actually visiting a bricks and mortar casino - something which was not always financially or geographically accessible to everyone. The internet allows people, whoever and wherever they are, to play casino games such as Poker, Baccarat and more and, even, interact with other players - all without leaving their own homes. The convenience and inclusivity of online casino, for example in online casino LV BET, games has meant that more and more people are opting to get onboard with these and, Baccarat in particular is enjoying an online renaissance with 12.18% unit share.
Old school rules in 2022

There are a number of reasons for the popularity of casino games and, some of these are:

Nostalgia - Lots of people grew up playing card games with friends and family, and so tend to be more comfortable with this format than others. Similarly, online slots are a big favorite, as many people associate slot machines with happy memories of childhood holidays.

Skill - A lot of casino games require a certain skill set - and using these skills to win cash offers a huge amount of satisfaction to players.

Low impact - A lot of online gamers are put off certain games due to the noises and flashing graphics and, for these users, traditional casino games provide a gentler gaming experience.

Familiarity - For those who had previously been regular visitors to real-life casinos, an online casino provides a space which features familiar rituals and experiences, making them feel instantly comfortable.
Winning on points

It's estimated that the online gambling market will reach a huge $92.9 billion by next year and, casino games make up a significant portion of that number. It seems that, during the global COVID-19 pandemic, people have lost their taste for real-life casinos in favor of the comfort and convenience of going online and, these figures highlight the fact that this is very much set to continue.


Source - Byo24News

