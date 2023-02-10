Latest News Editor's Choice


Why are online casinos growing in South Africa?

by Staff Reporter
10 Feb 2023
Across Africa, but particularly in South Africa, online gambling is a growing market segment. By 2026, South Africa's casino games market is projected to reach a market volume of more than $35 million, with games like bingo attracting most of the population's attention. But with various land-based casinos spread out in South Africa, such as ones in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Port Elizabeth, what makes online casinos so appealing?

The Attractiveness Of Online Casinos
According to Yebo Casino, a popular online casino South Africa platform, there are many reasons why players choose to play online rather than in person. For starters, online casinos are convenient. Players can access platforms like Yebo Casino on their mobile phones and their desktops. Players also state that online casinos offer a more comprehensive selection of games than land-based casinos, including online slot tournaments that they can play against other people.

This availability of choice is a common theme in the digital world, and it is one of the reasons why this world has proven so appealing for various industries. For example, online shopping has also become the norm in 2023 due to the flexibility and ease of shopping through mobile apps.

Additionally, African players have stated that online casinos have better payouts and more banking options when playing online. Some popular banking methods offered include traditional payments like Visa but also web wallets like Neteller, Skrill, and EcoPayz. Most recently, we have seen online casinos begin accepting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Bitcoin gives players additional flexibility as their deposits and payouts are instantly available.

Bitcoin is also safe and secure, giving players more control over their finances. Accepting Bitcoin is a sign of the times in countries like South Africa, where roughly 4.6 million South Africans own crypto as of November 2022. Unsurprisingly, 46% of crypto owners in South Africa own Bitcoin.



Source: Pixabay
 
Many online casino players have also praised the graphics and visuals of online games such as video slots. Many video slots incorporate themes from popular culture, such as movies and television shows. For instance, there are video slots on everything from The Avengers to Who Wants to be a Millionaire. Lastly, when you're playing online, you get access to more bonuses and promotions. For instance, many online casinos offer welcome bonuses after players register for the platform.

What Casino Games Can You Play Online?
As mentioned, online casinos offer a wider selection of games to play. These games include blackjack, roulette, video slots, poker, and keno. Online casinos also offer progressive jackpots, some of which have a jackpot pool that is connected and shared worldwide.

The popularity of the online casino industry is something many countries in the world are witnessing. However, South Africa has one of the fastest-growing market segments. This increasing popularity results from many innovations, such as digital payments and live technology. There is also a good balance between online casinos and brick-and-mortar casinos in South Africa, which no doubt will help casino games remain popular in the country since there are options for everyone.


