Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Internet

Zimbabwe in Starlink U-turn

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE appears to have made a U-turn over Starlink amid revelations senior government officials are in talks with the satellite internet service provider owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

Zimbabwe has not licensed Starlink to sell its product due to "security reasons" despite several companies including parastatals and individuals already using its services.

According to a reliable source close to the developments, discussions between government representatives and officials from Starlink are currently underway.

"Government is now bringing in Starlink and they are meeting officials from Starlink. You can confirm with Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services minister [Tatenda] Mavetera for more information. But she said that it is still confidential," a source told NewsDay.

Asked about the latest government was courting Starlink, Mavetera said: "Can you wait a bit to do that story, call me tomorrow [today], there is something that I am just waiting for. Maybe by Wednesday [today], I will be able to comment."

Sources in government, however,  told NewsDay that government's latest stance comes after a realisation that it was a fighting a losing battle amid an influx of Starlink gadgets into Zimbabwe.

Recently, former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation chief executive officer Adelaide Chikurungu was pushed out of the parastatal on allegations that she acquired a Starlink internet kit for the State broadcaster, among other charges, despite the government's position on its illegality.

Previously, ZBC used LiveView and Aviwest internet services for live streaming in rural areas where connectivity from local mobile network operators was non-existent.

The State broadcaster failed to honour its contractual obligations with LiveView and Aviwest Streamhub, which saw the broadcaster being cut off leaving authorities opting for Starlink as a stop gap measure.

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) recently said that Starlink had not applied for an operating licence.

Government's moves to engage Starlink comes despite an operation to apprehend those using the service. On February 22, a Guruve-based Chinese mining company, San He, was fined US$$700 by a Bindura magistrate for using Starlink equipment in violation of provisions of the Postal and Telecommunications Act.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), San He's unlawful use of Starlink equipment came to light on December 5, 2023 when the police received a report from Potraz.

The police proceeded to the mine where they confiscated the Starlink router and antenna.

Last week, Zambezi Boutique Private Limited, a Victoria Falls-based company, was fined US$500 for unauthorised use of Starlink internet services.

According to the NPAZ, the company was found guilty by a Victoria Falls magistrate of violating the Postal and Telecommunications Act Chapter 12:05, which prohibits the "possession, control or operation of a radio station without a radio station license."

Starlink is currently available in several African countries, including Nigeria, Mozambique, Zambia, Kenya, and Malawi.

The primary benefit of Starlink is that it offers faster speeds and lower latency in remote areas where satellite and cellular internet are the only options.

It is way cheaper, uncapped and faster than services offered by local providers.

Source - newsday

Comments

Bg house for sale


Must Read

Zimbabwe ranked 3rd happiest country in Africa

27 mins ago | 29 Views

Former Police Commissioner's wife jailed

35 mins ago | 136 Views

Japan gives Zimbabwe US$ 17.4m for road upgrade

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe says scorching El Niño pattern is withering corn crop

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Lawyers rescue detained toddler, pregnant woman

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Murambinda-Birchenough Road in major facelift

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Tshabangu faction lays claim to government 'windfall'

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

Mnangagwa's Presidential solar scheme on cards

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Betting firm convicted for failing to pay punter

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe govt bans mine registration applications

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bid to block judge from NSSA's US$30m saga flops

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimra officer in US$3,000 bribe

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe to host military games

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bulawayo's 120-hour water shedding to continue

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Grain imports into Zimbabwe liberalised

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwean jailed for life in SA

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe suspends bus operator's licence

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Armed robbers pounce on traditional healer

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF primaries set for next week

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

ZBC board threatens ex-CEO

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

New UK visa rules hit hard

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa spotlights ministers' performance

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe govt mourns 15 SA crash victims

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Man (35) Man jailed for late-night sexual assault on elderly woman (84)

9 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans explode

11 hrs ago | 872 Views

Zimra officer in court for extorting US$1,900 from trucker

11 hrs ago | 364 Views

Malayitsha duo in court for bribing Zimra officer

11 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zimbabwean man kills brother over Liverpool, Manchester City match

11 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Chamisa linked Zuva judgment knocks out Air Zimbabwe employees

11 hrs ago | 798 Views

Why a farmer is riding from Zimbabwe to Windhoek on a horse

11 hrs ago | 538 Views

EXPOSED: Promise Mkwananzi -fake Canadian asylum links unearthed

20 hrs ago | 2480 Views

Mahere, netizens mock Minister Mavetera's office disorder

23 hrs ago | 3339 Views

Get Zimbabwe to its factory settings

24 hrs ago | 663 Views

Redcliff council defrauding residents!

12 Mar 2024 at 07:13hrs | 588 Views

Zimbabwean authorities remove 7 universities from accredited list

12 Mar 2024 at 05:17hrs | 3516 Views

Mphoko application for discharge review dismissed

12 Mar 2024 at 05:16hrs | 1889 Views

Beitbridge-Chirundu Highway complete in 18 months

12 Mar 2024 at 05:15hrs | 1013 Views

Zimbabwean tour guide trampled by jumbo in South Africa

12 Mar 2024 at 05:15hrs | 1256 Views

Prophet Magaya in fresh mining storm

12 Mar 2024 at 05:15hrs | 1449 Views

Vehicle rebate haunts civil servants

12 Mar 2024 at 05:14hrs | 1531 Views

Unilateral sanctions are not illegal!

12 Mar 2024 at 05:14hrs | 359 Views

American chamber scouts for opportunities in Zimbabwe

12 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 203 Views

Unhappy return for Khama, Kuda Mahachi

12 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 1024 Views

Mix up at South African mortuary, 2-year body swap resolved

12 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 387 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia standardise professional qualifications

12 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 311 Views

Ex-top cop, wife in court for kidnapping

12 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 554 Views

Unknown Mpilo Hospital patient finally reveals origin

12 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 951 Views

Government settles $19,2bn BEAM arrears

12 Mar 2024 at 05:11hrs | 111 Views

Sadc calls for total sanctions removal

12 Mar 2024 at 05:11hrs | 237 Views