Ways around GamStop absence for Zimbabwean gamblers
Responsible gambling is a widely discussed issue globally, and governments and regulatory authorities actively implement measures to minimise the number of users negatively affected by this risky entertainment. Zimbabwe is a relatively young iGaming market, but tech development stimulates its rapid evolution and increased demand from Zimbabweans playing at non-GamStop sites with real-money games. The lack of significant industry limitations in the country allows domestic and overseas casinos to operate there. And even though players now have broader access to gambling sites, this creates particular challenges. Local users lack awareness of the possible negative consequences of uncontrolled habits, which should be resolved as soon as possible using complex mechanisms.
Self-Exclusion as an Effective Mechanism for Zimbabwean Casino Enthusiasts
Countries with the best-developed casino sectors enhanced gambling regulations use many mechanisms to encourage risk hunters to be responsible when playing. These include safer gaming campaigns, on-site reality checks, and instant access to helplines. Moreover, mandatory self-exclusion has already been integrated into all licensed platforms in several states, and the UK was the pioneer.
GamStop is the most popular tool for limiting access to gambling and betting activities and leading the user to recovery. However, compulsive players still find ways around GamStop and join overseas platforms. The program is only available for British customers, so users from Zimbabwe should seek alternative solutions. Luckily, many similar programs are accessible to problem gamblers globally.
Other Tools for Preventing Gaming-Related Harms
During over 5 years of its existence, GamStop has shown incredible results, with over 80% of users reporting reduced cravings for online gambling. However, the program’s limited coverage is its main drawback. Zimbabwean players can take advantage of alternative solutions for coping with gaming-related harm, so let’s learn more about effective blockers.
Net Nanny
This parental control tool is often used by compulsive gamblers since it covers thousands of websites and provides the necessary protection level. Users can customise their preferences and limit access to the chosen content with a few clicks. Net Nanny software is compatible with all devices, which increases the tool’s efficiency. Zimbabwean problem players can start using the software for $39.99, which is its main drawback compared to GamStop, which is free for British residents.
Gamban
This tool is one of the globally accessible non-profit organisations operating for increased population well-being and providing high-quality support for those struggling with gambling problems. Problem users from Zimbabwe can easily install Gamban on both PCs and mobile devices and enjoy their addiction-free lives. Besides self-exclusion, the tool offers constant support and instant access to helplines and therapies. Players can try Gamban for free, as the trial period is available. After that, they will have to pay $3.49 monthly or get an annual subscription for $34.99. This cost is relatively low compared to potential losses among gamblers!
BetBlocker
This tool is also based in the UK, but it has a global presence, so users from Zimbabwe can take advantage of this GamStop alternative. Problem players can install the software with a few clicks, and no registration is necessary, which is definitely beneficial. Downloading BetBlocker is free, so those unable to afford costly programs will be delighted. The tool bans thousands of websites, and the list is regularly replenished with platforms with potentially harmful content. This non-profit organisation aims to promote safer gaming habits and provide addiction-free lives in Zimbabwe and beyond.
Other Tools to Support Safer Gaming Habits
Self-exclusion is a working mechanism for coping with the negative consequences of uncontrolled casino gaming among Zimbabwean residents. However, many users feel confused after activating a gambling blocker and need additional support on their path to recovery. In this case, players can contact in-country or international gambling helplines and anonymously report their problems.
Returning to Online Gambling After Self-Exclusion
Blockers are limited in time, and users can return to risky entertainment when their self-exclusion term is over. Supporting a responsible gambling approach during a gaming session is essential, and casino operators often provide additional assistance to customers. For instance, many platforms set deposit limitations for Zimbabwean users, which helps them control their gambling expenses. In addition, many online casinos have implemented AI technologies that access user activities and give recommendations to take breaks. Reality checks are another common mechanism for affecting gambling behaviours. Operators send notifications to ensure that players are on track of their spending and time in online slots and other thrilling games.
The Final Word
Regulating the iGaming sector in Zimbabwe is on the agenda for government and regulatory authorities, and appropriate steps are already being taken by responsible bodies. Despite the expansion in legal gambling and stricter control for customers, users should still be cautious with their habits. Self-exclusions and website blockers are effective solutions for coping with compulsive behaviours, so every Zimbabwean player should take responsibility for their actions and join the chosen program when noticing the first signs of problem gaming.
Source - Byo24News