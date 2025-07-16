Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Internet

How to make money on Facebook: 9 proven ways to turn engagement into earnings

by Libz Mbanje
1 min ago | Views
Discover how to monetise your Facebook presence with 9 practical strategies - from selling products and running paid groups to earning through Reels and affiliate marketing. Perfect for creators, entrepreneurs, and everyday users.

Whether you're a content creator, entrepreneur, or casual user with a niche audience, Facebook isn't just a place to catch up with friends - it's a platform brimming with income opportunities. With over 3 billion monthly users, it offers powerful tools for monetisation, brand-building, and direct sales.


Let's break down all the major ways to make money on Facebook:

🏷️ 1. Facebook Marketplace & Shop

  • Sell physical goods directly to users.
  • Great for secondhand sellers, local businesses, or handmade creators.
  • Facebook Shop enables a comprehensive e-commerce setup, synced with Instagram and your website.

Pro Tip: Use product tags, high-quality images, and customer reviews to boost trust and conversions.
    

📹 2. Monetise Videos Through Facebook Creator Studio

  • Use In-Stream Ads: Get paid for ads shown in your videos.
  • Eligible creators must meet view count and follower thresholds.
  • Add Fan Subscriptions for monthly member-only content.

Best For: Content creators with regular, engaging video uploads.
🌟 3. Partner with Brands (Branded Content)

  • Collaborate with companies through sponsored posts.
  • Use Facebook's Brand Collabs Manager to connect with businesses looking to advertise.
  • Good Fit: Influencers, niche content pages, thought leaders.

🎉 4. Facebook Reels Play Bonus Program

  • Meta offers cash rewards to eligible creators for views and engagement on Reels.
  • Not always open, but keep an eye out for creator incentive programs.
Note: You must follow specific guidelines and live in eligible countries.

🛠️ 5. Affiliate Marketing

  • Promote products or services using trackable affiliate links.
  • Earn commissions for every click or sale.
Strategy Tip: Write informative posts or reviews that naturally embed your affiliate links.

🎁 6. Selling Digital Products or Services

Coaches, consultants, and creators can sell:

  • Ebooks
  • Courses
  • Art and design services
  • Paid webinars via Facebook Events
Toolbox: Link to external payment platforms like Gumroad or PayPal.


💬 7. Run Paid Groups or Membership Communities

  • Offer exclusive content, guidance, or perks through private paid groups.
  • Ideal for educators, mentors, or specialised forums.

🎯 8. Drive Traffic to Monetised Platforms

  • Use Facebook to promote your blog, YouTube, or podcast, where monetisation is more direct.
  • Combine with retargeting ads for traffic conversion.

📈 9. Facebook Ads (Indirect Monetisation)

  • You can advertise your products, services, or content to reach highly targeted users.
  • Requires upfront investment but can yield serious ROI if managed well.
Bonus Tip: Use A/B testing and audience segmentation to maximise efficiency.

🔑 Tips for Success

  • Build a loyal audience first - engagement is key.
  • Stay consistent with content and tone.
  • Use analytics to understand what works and refine your strategy.


Source - Libz Mbanje

Must Read

Zacc commissioners visit Beitbridge to clean agency's image

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Stolen R2.5 million Nissan Patrol: Zimbabwean man remains behind bars

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Aids council focuses on street dwellers

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwean serial thief locked up in Botswana

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

BCC, police patrol nets 13 gold panners in Esigodini

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe opposition needs reshuffle

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Luton open to selling Nakamba

5 hrs ago | 885 Views

STI hotspots emerge amid mobile and mining communities

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zacc's roadblock searches face public resistance

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwe wins USA US$50m lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle in ugly twist

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Haulage trucks damage Matebeleland roads

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists plot Constitutional changes to block Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Relegation-threatened Dembare bolster squad with foreign signings

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zacc arrests Zimra official over fraud

5 hrs ago | 213 Views

Pedestrian killed, 2 injured in dislodged trailer incident

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe urged to bolster R&D and Resilience in move toward NDS2

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Wilful HIV transmission criminalisation challenged

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

The Irony of Innovation: How Tech’s Hardest Workers Built a System That Rewards Laziness

16 hrs ago | 367 Views

Madluphuthu dies

19 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Harare moves to ban 3-wheeled taxis from City roads

19 hrs ago | 761 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent's vehicle import scam trial postponed again

19 hrs ago | 337 Views

Bosso fans stage mini-protest

19 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe govt moves to regulate private health fees

19 hrs ago | 525 Views

ZERA issued 20 electricity licences in 2024

19 hrs ago | 235 Views

Land barons uses 'lawfare' against City of Harare

19 hrs ago | 163 Views

ZOU Part-Time Tutors Go 8 Months Without Pay

22 hrs ago | 452 Views

An open letter to Chimhama: are you in South Africa?

22 hrs ago | 422 Views

Inmates trade sugar, porridge for weed

22 hrs ago | 465 Views

Soldiers (39) bashes wife (44) for leaving him behind in the bar

16 Jul 2025 at 13:45hrs | 921 Views

Man (61) threatens to kill stepmom (70) over witchcraft

16 Jul 2025 at 13:44hrs | 304 Views

Harare among Africa's least liveable cities

16 Jul 2025 at 13:14hrs | 445 Views

Retired SDA Church pastor dies

16 Jul 2025 at 13:13hrs | 892 Views

Woman steals US$5k, uses loot to pay sangoma in bid to avoid arrest

16 Jul 2025 at 13:13hrs | 433 Views

MultiChoice warns DStv customers

16 Jul 2025 at 13:13hrs | 1168 Views

CEO seriously injured in fatal road accident

16 Jul 2025 at 13:12hrs | 1160 Views

1.5 million people are homeless in Zimbabwe

16 Jul 2025 at 13:12hrs | 110 Views

Zimbabwe teachers join night-time gold rush

16 Jul 2025 at 13:11hrs | 609 Views

Woman stealing US$24,000 after armed robbery at workplace

16 Jul 2025 at 13:10hrs | 362 Views

Senior magistrate blames crippling economy, supports corruption

16 Jul 2025 at 11:42hrs | 975 Views

Corruption rife at Beitbridge border post

16 Jul 2025 at 07:43hrs | 1304 Views

Illegal miners threaten Bulawayo infrastructure projects

16 Jul 2025 at 07:43hrs | 342 Views

US$1 000 bounty for wanted Chitungwiza fraudster

16 Jul 2025 at 07:42hrs | 466 Views

Sexual harassment, voucher fraud rock Simbisa Brands

16 Jul 2025 at 07:42hrs | 1026 Views

Beitbridge residents alarmed over contaminated Limpopo river

16 Jul 2025 at 07:41hrs | 278 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns Chinese firms over illicit deals

16 Jul 2025 at 07:41hrs | 483 Views

Harare to ban kombis, pirate taxis

16 Jul 2025 at 07:41hrs | 837 Views

Court ruling reopens Norton land dispute

16 Jul 2025 at 07:40hrs | 163 Views

Regime change foundation closes down

15 Jul 2025 at 22:12hrs | 652 Views