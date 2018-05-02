Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Mobile phone

Orange Digital Ventures invests in Africa's Talking

by Agencies
02 May 2018 at 16:42hrs | Views
Orange Digital Ventures Africa, the Orange investment fund's new initiative for Africa launched last June, is proud to announce its first investment, helping Africa's Talking to raise $8.6 million alongside the IFC World Bank and Social Capital.

Based in Nairobi, Kenya, Africa's Talking is currently the leading company providing access to telecom operators' communication and payment APIs (programming interfaces) for developers. It is now the favourite solution of many Kenyan startups and over 15,000 developers, many of which rely on these APIs including SMS, voice and USSD to design services that are revolutionising financial, energy, health and insurance services among others.

The transaction is subject to the usual conditions precedent, including the approval of Kenya's competent authorities.

Upon completion, Africa's Talking plans to accelerate its internationalisation to support its clients' expansion strategies. Beyond Kenya, the company has started working in Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi, Nigeria and Ethiopia.

"We are delighted that the first beneficiary of our African initiative is a recognised player providing access to operators' APIs. We believe that it is essential to support every initiative that aims to make these APIs more accessible to entrepreneurs in Africa. The expansion of these mobile services is one of the key ways to help generate new innovations that will have an impact on the continent. What is more, this investment strengthens Orange's position as leader in the ongoing mobile revolution. We look forward to seeing Africa's Talking accelerate its pan-African expansion," said Marc Rennard, Chairman of Orange Digital Ventures.

"This new round of fundraising will enable us to grow our pan-African community of Software Developers building businesses that consume communication and payment services. In this context, the arrival of Orange Digital Ventures is excellent news for Africa's Talking. We intend to leverage this relationship to accelerate our expansion in countries where Orange is present and launch new products that deepen the engagement of Orange with Software Developers," said Samuel Gikandi, CEO and co-founder of Africa's Talking.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies
More on: #Orange, #Africa, #Talking

Comments

Boschveld roosters for sale

House to rent

Golf for swap

Alumnium work on offer

House to rent available

Sofas on sale

Comforters for sale

On sale is pa system


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

40 mins ago | 175 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

45 mins ago | 295 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

50 mins ago | 319 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 1052 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

2 hrs ago | 770 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

3 hrs ago | 589 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2081 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 894 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4821 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 924 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1582 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 419 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 443 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 715 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

6 hrs ago | 530 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

6 hrs ago | 384 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

6 hrs ago | 984 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 302 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 542 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days