Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Mobile phone

Supa Mandiwanzira moots lowering tariffs

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security, Supa Mandiwanzira, has said government is undertaking research to ascertain the real cost of data in the country following an outcry from users that operators were fleecing their clients through exorbitant charges.

The move to undertake the research follows a recent report by South Africa's Independent Communications Authority (ICASA) which ranked Zimbabwe as having the second most expensive data tariffs in the region, after Botswana.

In an interview, Mandiwanzira said the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) was in the process of undertaking a comprehensive survey with a view to striking an amicable deal with operators to review their data tariffs.

"Following a huge outcry by consumers over the cost of data, Potraz has been carrying out a survey to understand the real cost of data in the country because there have been quite some genuine concerns that the operators are over charging and they are also misrepresenting the cost of their charges," Mandiwanzira said.

Mandiwanzira said government was currently in a gridlock with operators who were insisting that the high tariffs were justified.

"Service operators continue to insist that they the tariffs are reasonable yet compared to other countries, Zimbabwe ranks among the highest," said Mandiwanzira.

The report by ICASA analysed tariffs offered by service providers in Zimbabwe and in the region, zeroing in on the prices of the 500MB, 1GB and 2GB data bundles in each country.  

The ICASA report states that in the category of 1GB data basket, Zimbabwe has the most expensive mobile data tariffs with 1GB (1gigabyte) and 2GB (2gigabyte) of data costing US$30 and US$50 respectively.

Results of the ICASA report were also in tandem with the outcomes of another survey undertaken by the Cape Town-based Research Information Communications and Technology Africa (RIA) which also revealed that Zimbabwe's price for 1GB of data increased by 50 percent from US$20 last year to US$30 by the end of the last quarter in 2017.

Attempts by Potraz to introduce a floor price for all operators for internet charges to align with region and international data trends was received with mixed emotions by members of the public and operators.

Potraz had set traditional voice services at 12 US cents per minute and data at 2 US cents per megabyte.

A floor price is a government or group imposed price control or limit on how low a price can be charged for a product.

The thinking behind the introduction of the floor prices was meant to address the apparent mismatch between the rate of growth in data traffic and data revenues to ensure the viability of operators.

Telecommunication experts say the fact that Zimbabwe has the most expensive data in the region can be attributed to numerous factors such as economic instabilities and having very few telecommunications service providers operating in a low population country compared to countries like South Africa.

Compared to South Africa, Zimbabwe has three major service providers - Econet, Telecel and NetOne -- aiming to make enough profit out of a population of around 16 million.

South Africa has a population of around 55,91 million people with four major internet providers - MTN, Vodacom, Cell C and Telkom, among others.

The ICASA report states that South Africa mobile tariffs are below average price of all prices in the region.

"SA does not have the most expensive prepaid data bundle prices for 500MB, 1GB and 2MB in the SADC region. It is also not the cheapest, however, its prices are below the average price of all the SADC prices across the category," reads part of the ICASA report.

South Africa's most expensive 1GB of data is priced at $12.04 and is relatively lower than neighbouring Swaziland where data costs $20.02.

The DRC has the cheapest mobile data tariffs across all three categories, with data costing only US$2.38 followed by Mozambique which charges only US$2.70 per 1GB.

Malawi and Namibia charge US$6.7 and US$7.6 per 1GB of data respectively.

The ICASA report is part of the comprehensive study that the South African regulatory company is undertaking as part of its regulatory initiatives towards addressing data prices following the #DataMustFall Campaign in that country last year.

 
Cost of data per 1 Gigabite in some SADC countries

 Botswana US$18.02
DR Congo US$2.38
Namibia US$7.60
Malawi US$6.70
Mozambique US$2.70
South Africa US$12.04
Swaziland US$20.04
Zambia US$10.30

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - southerntimesafrica

Comments

Sofa for sale

Manufacturer of kitchen units available

Italian sterling sets on sale

For sale is toyota wish

1 acre stand woodville

Mother's day menu special

Kitchen unit on sale

Luxury coaches ava for bookings


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

PSL results, Bosso held

1 hr ago | 506 Views

BBC became a Mnangagwa international campaigning agency?

1 hr ago | 681 Views

Zim should brace for a Kenyatta-Odinga 'Handshake' after polls

1 hr ago | 426 Views

Chamisa's war on women

1 hr ago | 419 Views

Zimbabwe education system need revamp

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Mugabe son in-law's Captain claims doubted

2 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto sounds just like juvenile delusions

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mnangagwa's dangerous new slogan

2 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Mujuru mine application hits a snag

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chamisa's UK trip draws mixed feelings

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zimbabwe farmer's escape from death's jaws

2 hrs ago | 630 Views

Zimbabwe opposition leader dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 2686 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs set for another bruising battle

3 hrs ago | 580 Views

Rigging evidence unearthed in Harare East

3 hrs ago | 800 Views

Chamisa rails Mnangagwa for rejecting open tender for ballot papers

3 hrs ago | 599 Views

High Court ordered to resolve Chamisa-Khupe row urgently

3 hrs ago | 804 Views

Chombo going to SA for medical attention

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

Government recalls fired nurses

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Man jailed for raping maid

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa is 'new face of the old order', says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa raises war veterans' pension

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Chamisa: real change possible only 'when I become president'

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Government slashes allowances for doctors, nurses

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

Strategic street to be named after Tsvangirai

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway perimeter fence commissioned

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urged to boycott polls

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Exploration for diamonds in Masvingo looms

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chamisa's rude awakening - Hardtalk

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

Villagers recount Grace Mugabe's terror

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

ZPRA war vets snub Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

'Mnangagwa surrounded by criminals'

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chamisa grilled over childish promises

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

MDC-T infighting results in candidates deadlock

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

WATCH: Chamisa backtracks on claims he made

4 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zimbabwean banks banned from trading in crypto currency

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Fake news?:- Zim striker to get $170 000 in outstanding bonuses, salaries

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Jessie Majome withdraws from MDC Alliance?

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Our bad patch called Nelson, more ambitious than Satan

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mutodi duped in botched deal

10 hrs ago | 1773 Views

52 vehicles impounded by police

10 hrs ago | 2968 Views

RBZ not funding black market, says Finance Minister

10 hrs ago | 1486 Views

'Loan us Soweto with all its regular people and songs,' Chiefs begging Bosso

10 hrs ago | 2053 Views

2018 elections are about restoring international relations, says Charamba

10 hrs ago | 651 Views

War veterans endorse Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 781 Views

Zimbabwe is open for business - a reality

19 hrs ago | 1700 Views

TB Joshua slams "Dirty Money" in the Church

19 hrs ago | 2896 Views

Fresh tension between gvt and doctors

19 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Zanu-PF official evicts widow to pave way for girlfriend

20 hrs ago | 3342 Views

ZIPRA cadres demand ZAPU properties

22 hrs ago | 1762 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days