Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Mobile phone

Xiaomi's new smartphone other smartphones look old-fashioned

by businessinsider
30 secs ago | Views
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi just revealed on Tuesday a new 5G concept smartphone called the Mi Mix Alpha. It has a screen that wraps almost all the way around the phone, and it looks utterly incredible.

The only thing preventing the screen from wrapping around the phone entirely is a thin ceramic strip along the back where the Mi Mix Alpha's triple-lens camera system is seated.

The Mi Mix Alpha doesn't look like a phone you'd ever want to put down on any surface for the fear of scratching it. But that's fine, because it's just a concept that no one can buy or use right now.

However, Xiaomi appears to have thought of that, even for the concept. The company said the Mi Mix Alpha's glass is 2.88g sapphire. To be honest, I'm not sure that that means, but I do know that sapphire is designed to be extremely scratch-resistant.

Oh, and the Mi Mix Alpha's frame would be made of "TC4 aerospace-grade titanium alloy" that Xiaomi says is three times as strong as steel. Casual.

There's no telling how much this marvel costs, or even if it'll ever make it to store shelves. After all, Xiaomi itself said it's a concept. Either way, it should be a hint to all smartphone makers for what to do in the next few years. I am ready for it.

Check out the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha:

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha is essentially a phone that's almost entirely made of screen. It has a 180.6% screen-to-body ratio, Xiaomi said.

from Phone GIFs via Gfycat


There's only a thin strip of ceramic down the back of the phone for the cameras. Otherwise, the screen wraps around the side and all the way to the thin cameras strip.

If this phone ever makes it past the concept stage, there would be three cameras on the back, including:

    A 108-megapixel primary camera
    A 20-megapixel ultra-wide-lens
    A 12-megapixel telephoto zoomed lens.


The Mi Mix Alpha looks better while charging than any other smartphone.

from Phone GIFs via Gfycat


I'd imagine that the Mi Mix Alpha's charging animation might take up a considerable amount of power on its own. As amazing as this looks, the animation might be better as an option for those who don't mind slower charging speeds.


Even when it's telling you that you have a notification, it looks better than any other smartphone.

from Phone GIFs via Gfycat


A lot of Android phone makers these days are ditching the signature Android notification light. Xiaomi is bringing it back in a very, very big way on the Mi Mix Alpha. Although, remember, the Mi Mix Alpha is still a concept, so this might never see the light of day.


The sides have pressure-sensitive sensors, presumably for the power and volume buttons.

from Phone GIFs via Gfycat


With a pressure sensitive screen wrapped around the edge, it's not outlandish to think that you could set a variety of functions for the Mi Mix Alpha's edges, like app shortcuts and camera buttons.


It simply looks better than any other smartphone, period.

from Phone GIFs via Gfycat


Xiaomi said the Mi Mix Alpha will have "mis-touch detection" so that it doesn't register false touches when you hold it.

What Xiaomi didn't say is when, or if, the Mi Mix Alpha would be released, and how much it would cost, but I'd estimate a phone like the Mi Mix Alpha would cost well over the $1,000 mark.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - businessinsider

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa calls for end to 'illegal' sanctions

13 mins ago | 13 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe over payouts to Trafigura partner

17 mins ago | 45 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared delinquent

35 mins ago | 22 Views

Family kills son-in-law in domestic brawl

41 mins ago | 89 Views

Harare moves to demolish structures on wetlands

41 mins ago | 110 Views

Matebeleland region to receive normal rainfall

42 mins ago | 73 Views

Zambian arrested for smuggling emeralds

43 mins ago | 34 Views

Cable fault disrupts Zimbabwe - SA train movement

43 mins ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo turns off water taps to eastern suburbs

45 mins ago | 50 Views

Villagers up in arms with illegal tantalite miners

47 mins ago | 44 Views

Tribunal nails Chi-Town clerk

55 mins ago | 66 Views

Mwonzora in soup over anti-sanctions trip

55 mins ago | 307 Views

MDC Midlands frets over partisan food distribution

58 mins ago | 33 Views

Govt tightens screws on bread prices

59 mins ago | 233 Views

Anti-graft prosecutor calls for stiffer penalties

60 mins ago | 39 Views

Judge President raps State over Magombeyi detention

1 hr ago | 188 Views

DBSA CEO calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Govt pokes holes in Magombeyi abduction claims

1 hr ago | 190 Views

PHOTOS: World Presidents boycott Mnangagwa's UN address

1 hr ago | 648 Views

Chamisa's MDC ordered to compensate employee

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Interruption of water supplies

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Tsholotsho family buries wrong corpse in SA body-mix up

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Man 'strikes' employer with a hammer for 'cheating' him

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Gold panners invade mine

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Chamisa's supporters jailed for killing Mnangagwa supporter

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Retailers shift blame on price increases

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo Chiefs as incoming coach watches

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Dr Magombeyi not held against his will?

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Chicken Inn thumps Herentals

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Uncle Sam must tell his principals effects of sanctions on ordinary Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser says Zimbabwe is headed for crash

1 hr ago | 185 Views

'Abductions' wave worries Zanu-PF youths

1 hr ago | 49 Views

39 solar power projects get nod

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zvinavashe widow sued for US$53 000

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Govt installs trackers on vehicles and Zupco buses

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Musona is back

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Govt vows to close forex loopholes

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Bid to abduct Magombeyi foiled?

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa says sanctions an attack on human rights

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Temba Mliswa wants Kuda Tagwirei's bank account unfrozen

1 hr ago | 170 Views

In your wildest imagination did you ever envisage Zim would have a reincarnation of the devil Mugabe in Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Let us not kill the last surviving black companies

1 hr ago | 58 Views

'Punish Mnangagwa for his barbarism vis-a-vis Dr Magombiye,' called Coltart - why is MDC propping up regime

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

WATCH: Man accidentally shoots himself at Chicken Inn

2 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Harvad University denies appointing Auxilia Mnangaga Ambassador?

3 hrs ago | 611 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's full address at the United Nations

3 hrs ago | 810 Views

Malema walks in the shadow of Uncle Bob

11 hrs ago | 1598 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days