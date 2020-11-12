Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Mobile phone

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

by Agencies
16 hrs ago | Views
Johannesburg, South Africa - Leading pan-African telecoms group, Liquid Telecom, has announced their partnership with Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a global leader of Communications Infrastructure. The partnership will see Liquid Telecom and Zayo leveraging existing networks for many of their customers who have operations in North America and Europe in addition to their African operations.

"We have long been committed to building Africa's digital future, and know that for African companies to be competitive, they have to be a part of the global digital economy. This strategic partnership will assist many of our African customers who are looking to extend into operations beyond Africa, as well as those customers who already have operations in Europe and the U.S.," said Liquid Telecom's Group Chief Executive Officer, Nic Rudnick.

This partnership will see both companies adding value for their customers by utilising each other's network reach. The partnership will also allow Zayo's customers to tap into the extensive and reliable connectivity that Liquid Telecom has built across the African continent through Zayo's self-service platform, Tranzact.

"This partnership demonstrates Zayo's commitment to expanding our footprint, and our ability to deliver bandwidth wherever and whenever customers require it," said Jesper Aagaard, Managing Director of Europe at Zayo Group. "We are excited to bring Zayo's Global Reach to Africa, enabling access into key locations in North America and Europe. Our innovative Tranzact platform is a key tool for this access, as it integrates bandwidth into an ‘online shopping' experience, making purchasing and managing bandwidth easy to navigate and understand."

This partnership represents another crucial building block as Liquid Telecom embarks on its strategic vision to become Africa's premier digital services provider. Liquid Telecom seeks to provide its customers with a variety of digital services they may need under one roof.

As Africa continues to establish itself as an increasingly important market in the global ecosystem, this partnership allows Zayo the opportunity to tap into Liquid Telecom's expansive network to key locations around the continent and bring seamless connectivity to Zayo's customers across the globe.

"Our customers are at the very core of our operations, and this partnership will be the first of many as we continue in our endeavours to become a world-class digital services provider in Africa and beyond," concluded Rudnick.


Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

16 mins ago | 31 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 967 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1184 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 623 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1456 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 472 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 786 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 806 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 754 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 469 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5474 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2783 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1101 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

18 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

20 hrs ago | 1025 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4554 Views

'MDC A #OneMillionCampaign will fight rural voter apathy' - biggest impediment to free elections, MDC sell-outs

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Senior police officers in court over US$110 bribe

24 hrs ago | 2137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days