Latest News Editor's Choice


Technology / Mobile phone

Is an iPhone 12 a Worthwhile Investment?

by Staff RWriter
3 hrs ago | Views
"iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11" (CC BY-ND 2.0) by TheBetterDay (https://www.flickr.com/photos/thebetterday4u/50550477707/)
The latest in Apple's long line of mobile phones, the iPhone 12 is yet another standout device among an already impressive and flooded market. As with any shiny new piece of tech, we're often asked whether or not an upgrade is worth the price. While this question is inherently a very personal one, there are some basic questions you can ask yourself to see if the device is worth the investment.

How Does Your Current Phone Operate?

Probably the most relevant question in a world of excess electronic waste is the level of necessity that a new device holds. From a starting point, this means considering whether our current device can still hold up in its day to day functionality, and where we draw the line of obsolescence.

As long as you perform regular software clean-ups on your mobile, performance should remain fairly stable. There are exceptions to this rule, however. Operating system updates are one example of this, where upgrades that are built for more powerful hardware can slow down older devices. Unfortunately, users don't usually have much of a choice in these updates.


"iPhone" (CC BY 2.0) by GONZALO BAEZA

Also important are performance throttling modes, which can automatically apply to aging phones to maintain battery life. In these instances, toggling the option off and buying a replacement battery might be a better choice over a full system upgrade. If, after taking these into account, you still can't stand your current device, then it can be best to move to the next step.

Realistic Use-Cases

The next step to considering whether you need the most recent form of iPhone is to measure what you want from your next device, and what you could need. When it comes to new devices, we tend to make great plans for how often we'll use their features, only to fall back on established patterns. Look back on what you've used and needed for the last few months, to measure whether an upgrade to the newest model is worth it.

For example, many people on mobile phones use them for low requirement entertainment experiences such as online casino games. Here, the likes of slots, dice, table, and even live games can operate perfectly even on older or lower-powered devices. If this sounds like your typical use, then the most modern iPhone might not be worth the cost.

On the other hand, you could be somebody who uses their mobile for a lot of photos or video footage. The iPhone 12 range is top of the line in this regard, standing head and should above basically all of the competition. For these users, the iPhone 12 would be a significant step up from most other devices, well worth the price of admission for this reason alone.

Finally, deciding whether or not to take the last step on this sort of upgrade means predicting the device's overall lifespan. While the power of the iPhone 12 will make it perfectly operable for at least the next five years, this relies on the user. Many people have bad luck or an unfortunate habit of breaking phones, and if this is you, then justifying the cost of an iPhone 12 might be difficult. Ultimately, whether you choose to go for the latest iPhone range or any other device, just be sure to take your time, and adopt a realistic view on usage and lifespan.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Prophet Bushiri credits Court victory to God

23 mins ago | 76 Views

Stanbic donates USD $34K worth of sun protection products to people living with albinism

27 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe's coming online gaming revolution

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Commercial and personal fiber internet advantages approaching Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Vic Falls City to bestow highest honour on Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 853 Views

'Chamisa betrayed Matutu in his greatest hour of need'

5 hrs ago | 1906 Views

'I will always support Chamisa,' says dismissed ZPCS officer

5 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Kombi operators deal with potholes

6 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Mbanje grower jailed 5 years

7 hrs ago | 908 Views

UZ student steals father's trailer springs

7 hrs ago | 1993 Views

No explanation can justify misspelling Magwegwe

8 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Rotary Club Harare Central seeks to build business linkages

8 hrs ago | 164 Views

Fire Hydrants can save lives and property

8 hrs ago | 390 Views

Chiwenga affirms Mnangagwa as 2023 nears

10 hrs ago | 2637 Views

Zanu-PF warns opposition

10 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Teachers Unions clash again

10 hrs ago | 2265 Views

Zanu-PF spells out Mnangagwa succession plan

10 hrs ago | 5597 Views

Zanu PF ropes in churches

10 hrs ago | 949 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in SA over explosives

10 hrs ago | 986 Views

Bushiris' arrest was illegal

10 hrs ago | 1825 Views

MP fights construction of Zuva service station

10 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Zuma exposes Zondo

10 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Supreme Court throws out ex-Mines minister's appeal

10 hrs ago | 565 Views

Police threaten tight lockdown controls

10 hrs ago | 992 Views

Red Cross boss fires subordinates 'for exposing corruption'

10 hrs ago | 632 Views

Search for trapped miners intensifies

10 hrs ago | 402 Views

Govt defers Ekusileni Hospital opening

10 hrs ago | 325 Views

Police attempt to delete brutality evidence

10 hrs ago | 691 Views

Welfare fund for destitute ex-Zpra veterans

10 hrs ago | 210 Views

Bulawayo schools miss out on rehab offer

10 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mat South farmers urged to grow early maturing crops

10 hrs ago | 175 Views

Register with associations, pirate kombi operators told

10 hrs ago | 319 Views

Cost of living spirals to $20 680

10 hrs ago | 705 Views

Nestlé commissions US$2,5m plant

10 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe to abandon fixing prices for commodities

10 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe to establish body to handle complaints against army, police

10 hrs ago | 167 Views

Judge to rule on Hopewell Chin'ono bail application today

10 hrs ago | 223 Views

Supreme Court reverses army takeover of RioZim chrome mine

10 hrs ago | 278 Views

Man chops off lover's ring finger so she will not wed another man

10 hrs ago | 392 Views

Covid-19 cases at Matabeleland North school rise to 122

10 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga political tussling escalates

10 hrs ago | 4286 Views

Karo's US$4 billion venture crumbles?

10 hrs ago | 756 Views

Civil society trashes Gukurahundi genocide plan

10 hrs ago | 229 Views

Green Fuel selling ethanol in 'real money'

10 hrs ago | 329 Views

Ziscosteel 'ghost' can still be brought back to life

10 hrs ago | 299 Views

Deadlock over Old Mutual listing

10 hrs ago | 399 Views

Govt interference on ZSE queried

10 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe tables ambitious 100% broadband plan

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Firms hail forex auction system

10 hrs ago | 229 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days