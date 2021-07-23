Technology / Mobile phone
How to follow all the big sport matches from your phone
These days, it seems there isn't anything you can't find out on your phone. This is especially true for sport matches, even when the score is changing all the time. Here are some of the ways you can follow all the big sports matches from your phone.
Look at the predictions before the game
Before any big sporting event, the main conversation is about who is the most likely to win the event. This can often be a difficult task to master, as there are so many different factors that could affect who is the most likely to be victorious. This could be anything from the athletes' previous form to any injuries they may be carrying and even the weather conditions at the time they're due to play. Often the best place to find predictions on any event is on a betting website. As they are set to lose a lot of money if they predict the outcome of a sporting event wrongly, they employ a lot of experts to look at every aspect that could affect the game. For example, websites like Unibet are already taking Olympic Games online bets despite the first event not starting for months. Of course, these experts can't always be right, so if you think you know better, you could always place a bet whilst you're on the website and end up winning some money.
Follow every point during the game
Once the match has started, you'll want to know when all the big events occur as soon as they occur. Ideally, the best way to know when all of these things happen is to watch the match live from start to finish. Unfortunately, there are often a lot of reasons why you wouldn't be able to do that. Maybe it's that the game isn't being broadcast on television, or that you don't have access to the channel broadcasting it, or you simply don't have enough time to sit down and watch it. If this is the case, the next best thing is to download a sport app that can notify you whenever anything significant happens in the match. You can often customize these apps to notify you as little or as often as you want. For example, if you just want to know when somebody scores a goal in football and the full-time result, you could set the app to send you a notification whenever that happens. If you want to hear more about the game, you could set it up to notify you about any red and yellow cards as well as other team news during the match.
Get the reaction after the game
The coverage of a game doesn't finish when the final whistle blows. In fact, that's when many of the bloggers and writers start work on their articles reviewing the performances of both teams, analyzing the most crucial parts of every game and of course, interviewing the coaches and athletes involved in the match. To make sure you get the full detail of every game, especially the first-hand accounts of the athletes who took part, make sure you search for articles about the game in the hours and days after the final whistle.
Source - Byo24Sports