EcoCash registering subscribers from other networks

by B24Tech

EcoCash, a subsidiary of the country's leading mobile network, Econet Wireless is now open for registration to subscribers from other networks, a development likely to wipe away the competition wayside.This development means that other mobile network subscribers like NetOne or Telecel can now be integrated into the EcoCash system without the hassle of owning an Econet Wireless SIM card if they are willing to do so.The other mobile Telecel and NetOne are running TeleCash and OneMoney, viewed at competitors of EcoCash.However, this development by Econet is likely to suffocate its competitors.Before this, EcoCash already had a 97% share of the Zimbabwe mobile money market and this bold move further solidifies their dominance while OneMoney and TeleCash had the remaining 3% to share.