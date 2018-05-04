Econet hails broadcast license in Zimbabwe

Technology / Motors

by Staff reporter

Econet Media has received Zimbabwe government permission to broadcast television and video content in its home nation via its Kwesé TV division.Kwese TV Lifestyle image 23 June 20171The new licence covers video-on-demand, web casting and content distribution within Zimbabwe.The telco and media group has faced legal battles in Zimbabwe's courts over the legality of the service, which it had initially launched in the country in 2016, under a license held by local satellite company and former partner Dr Dish. After the souring of relations between the two companies, Econet subsequently applied for its own license."Take notice that Econet Media has been awarded a Broadcasting Service License by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe in terms of Section 10 of the Broadcasting Services Act," the company has announced.Econet Media already operates both pay and free Kwesé TV services direct-to-home (DTH) in other Africa territories in direct competition with South African pay-TV giant MultiChoice.As well as operating a direct-to-home platform, Econet Media is rolling out over the top (OTT) TV and on-demand services, to 18 Sub Saharan African countries, either via set top box or as a mobile app.