Cabinet approves Cyber Crime bill

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Cabinet has approved the principles for Cyber Protection, Data Protection and Electronic Transaction Bill, the Minister  of Information Monica Mutsvangwa has revealed.

Addressing a post cabinet media briefing Mutsvangwa said the Bill will among other things, harmonise computer crime laws to the SADC Model laws, the admissibility of electronic evidence, regulation of access to information, protection of privacy and processing of personal data by automated means.
Giving his state of the nation address in September President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the bill was meant to mitigate the security risks and cyber-crime related threats.
POTRAZ head, legal services, Ms Tsitsi Mbanje told a recent media engagement forum in Kadoma that use of the internet, computers and mobile phones for payments, transacting and other purposes has left Zimbabweans exposed to the risk of cybercrimes.

She pointed out that cyber criminals have become a serious cause for concern for Zimbabwe and the world in general over the past few decades, with reports in July 2017 by GSMA, CNN and CBN News chronicling one of the biggest cyber attacks ever to occur in the world, called WannaCry Ransom ware.



Source - Byo24News

