Mnangagwa commissions the National Backbone Fibre Optic Link

Technology / Motors

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday commissioned the National BroadBand optic fibre link at TelOne Beitbridge Exchange.The TelOne Optic link will connect Beitbridge with Bulawayo, Harare, Masvingo and the rest of the country.It was constructed by TelOne in partnership with China Exim Bank.President said Mnangagwa the Optic fibre link was in line with Vision 2030"This is a momentous program for the commissioning of the National BroadBand optic fibre link. The project has a far-reaching impact towards out vision 2030." The president said. "Special appreciation goes to the government of China for the loan facilities they continue to avail in support of infrastructure development in Zimbabwe. The US$98 million from China shows we have comprehensive partners and friends who continue supporting us in our quest to accelerate national economic development."Mnangagwa further announced that his government is committed to bringing about development into the country."My administration is determined to bring our internet connection up to speed with the rest of the world. We are cognizant of the need to build infrastructure for tomorrow and the new Zimbabwe we want. It will further improve economic efficiency, productivity and connectivity."It is pleasing to note the entire engineering and technology on this project is done by our local sons and daughters.President Mnangagwa commended the fact that the fibre network connects Zimbabwe to the rest of the world. He added that in the Second Republic all Zimbabweans should have access to all the tools of development.